Public Media Solution Expands Team Despite Layoffs of 2023

(From Left) Manish Pandey, Arsh Lakhani & Ravinder Bharti

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Media Solution, a leading provider of innovative media and communications company, is pleased to announce that it is actively expanding its team despite the current economic downturn. The company is currently hiring for a variety of roles, including sales, marketing, and technical positions.

"At Public Media Solution, we understand that this is a difficult time for many people, but we are fortunate to be in a position to continue hiring and growing our team," said Ravinder Bharti, CEO of Public Media Solution. "We believe that our company's success is directly tied to the quality of our team, and we are committed to finding the best talent to help us continue to grow and evolve."

Public Media Solution has a reputation for providing excellent opportunities for growth and development, and the company is dedicated to providing its employees with the resources and support they need to succeed. The company is looking for individuals who are passionate about the media and communications industry, and who are eager to learn and grow in their roles.

"We are excited to welcome new members to our team and we believe that they will be valuable assets to our company, and help us continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the media and communications industry," said Mr Arsh Lakhani ( Head of Public Relations Department)

The company is also committed to providing its employees with a positive and inclusive work environment. Public Media Solution values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer. The company is committed to fostering an environment where all employees feel valued and respected, regardless of their background or experience.

"We believe that a diverse and inclusive work environment leads to better ideas, better decision-making, and ultimately better outcomes for our clients," said Mr Manish Pandey (Service Operation Manager) . "We are committed to creating an environment where all employees feel valued and respected, and where their unique perspectives and ideas are heard and valued."

The company is also committed to providing its employees with a positive work-life balance. Public Media Solution values the importance of family and personal time, and is committed to providing its employees with the flexibility they need to balance their work and personal lives.

"We understand that our employees have lives outside work, and we believe that a positive work-life balance is essential for both the well-being of our employees and the success of our company," said Ravinder.

For more information on job opportunities at Public Media Solution, please visit our website or contact our human resources department.