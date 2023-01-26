Wuxia America: The Emergence of a Chinese American Hero
The book's golden cover — an ancient warrior, the Golden Gate Bridge, acupuncture, herbs — hints at the contents.
Finally, a novella that charts new ground by refining the "wuxia" martial hero theme, transporting it across cultures into our present time.
DeMarco brings his considerable prose talents to the wonderful novella form. Wuxia America . . . helps us align our lives in a direction more meaningful and spiritually fulfilling as human beings.”SANTA FE, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For what cause would a person decide to sacrifice their time, money, and perhaps their own life blood? Surely any vital decision would be made for good reasons. In the new book Wuxia America the story of a Chinese American doctor illustrates what it truly means to be a hero.
— James Grady, author of Six Days of the Condor and This Train
Dr. Jason Lou represents a medical tradition transmitted over centuries through his family lineage. In 1857, his ancestor brought their medical arts to San Francisco from China to serve the growing Chinese population who arrived during the gold rush and railroad building period. In today’s social atmosphere of hate-crimes, mistrust, and emotionally clouded thought, Dr. Lou carries on with his familial and professional duties in an unassuming way, until a feature article about him appears in a California newspaper. He soon finds himself in life-threatening situations due to the activities of an international crime syndicate.
The story that unfolds meshes the past with the present. Dr. Lou’s strengths come from the vital elements of his cultural inheritance, Eastern and Western. He resonates much with the many colorful details provided in the book about the early Chinese immigrants. Lou is invited to Washington, D.C., to join a governmental team formed to solve the interrelated crimes. It is Dr. Lou who proves vital in the investigation.
Some years later Dr. Lou and his wife are vacationing in New Zealand. Here they realize the profound significance of what they’ve learned from their fateful brush with organized crime. Readers of Wuxia America will likewise find inspiration and strength that encourage heroism in daily life.
“Wuxia America is an exciting ride intertwining culture, history, medicine, martial arts,
and mystery. DeMarco’s novella draws on the wuxia theme of using martial arts for justice
through Dr. Lou’s reluctant heroism, while also delving into the cultural connections
between China and America, and the contributions Chinese Americans have made to society.”
— David Hazard, Ph.D. Stanford University, East Asian Languages and Cultures
Due out in March, a pre-publication discount is offered only on the publisher's website. Offer Expires 3/4/23.
Michael A. DeMarco
Via Media Publishing
contact@viamediapublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube