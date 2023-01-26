The Growing Demand for Automatic Gate Opening Systems in Commercial and Residential Properties Forecast to 2032

Worldwide sales of automatic gate opening systems are expected to reach US$ 6.34 Bn by the end of 2032.

Market Study on Automatic Gate Opening Systems: Military End Use to Remain Key for Market Players

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global Automatic Gate Opening System Market is currently valued at US$ 3.07 Bn (2022). 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔.𝟑𝟒 𝐁𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟕.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

IoT- and AI-based technology being combined with automated gates is a key trend in this space. East Asia is a lucrative market for automatic gate opening system manufacturers, and is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 25.6%. The market in Germany is anticipated to expand at 5.8% CAGR by value through 2032.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11152

The Automatic Gate Opening System market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and an increasing demand for security and convenience. These systems are used in a variety of settings, including residential properties, commercial buildings, and industrial sites.

One major factor driving the market is the increasing adoption of smart home technology. Automatic gate opening systems can be integrated with other smart home devices, such as security cameras and smart locks, to provide a more comprehensive security solution. Additionally, these systems can be controlled remotely through a smartphone app, allowing for greater convenience and flexibility.

Another driver of the market is the growing need for security and surveillance. Automatic gate opening systems can be integrated with security cameras and other surveillance technology, providing an added layer of protection for properties. Furthermore, these systems can be configured to only allow authorized individuals access, further enhancing security.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

• 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀

• 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐁𝐏𝐓 𝐔𝐊

• 𝐓𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

• 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝

• 𝐏𝐈𝐋𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐓 𝐬.𝐫.𝐥.

• 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐢 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝

• 𝐅𝐀𝐀𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

• 𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐓 𝐬.𝐧.𝐜 𝐝𝐢 𝐂. 𝐂𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 & 𝐂

• 𝐃𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜

• 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐎 𝐬𝐫𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11152

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬-

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞:

• Automatic Swinging Gates

• Automatic Sliding Gates

• Automatic Shutter Systems

• Automatic Barriers

• Automatic Overhead Gates

• Automatic Boom Barriers

• Automatic Bollards

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫:

• Primary (A.C.)

• Secondary (Battery)

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• Access Control Systems( Keypad Systems, Remote Control, Voice Recognition, Face Identification, Iris , canners, Telephone Access, Others)

• Motors (Linear Motors, Articulated Motors, Hydraulic Motors, Underground Motors, Others)

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

• Residential

• Transportation Hubs

• Military

• Industries

• Retails

• Others

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞@

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/11152

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• Increasing application of automatic barriers across transportation hubs and residential areas to enhance security and safety around these areas is estimated to fuel growth of the automatic barriers market.

• Each automatic gate opening system requires motors and an access control system for operations, in which there is more than one access control system implemented for one motor.

• Military and industries are major end users of automatic gate opening systems due to the requirement of high security and restrictions at such places.

• Automatic bollards are primarily used across high-security areas such as airports, defence sites, industries, hotels, and government buildings, among others. Bollards are now available with lights or glowing tapes at the top to avoid accidents and other related issues.

• Military and industries are major end users of automatic gate opening systems due to the requirement of high security and restrictions at such places. The military segment is anticipated to remain key and account for more than 24% market share by value in 2022.

“Upsurge in arrogation of security and regulated access in restricted areas such as military, industries, residential, etc., using different types of gates to restrict unwanted persons, and increasing technological advancements for security reasons, are driving market expansion” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞-

Compact Electric Construction Equipment Market

America Pipe Fittings Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬: –

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Persistence market research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com