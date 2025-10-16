North America Wiring Devices Market Projected to Reach USD 28.1 Billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

North America Wiring Devices Market Share

Current-carrying devices to hold 49.2% market share in 2025, driven by rising demand for safe, efficient, and reliable electrical distribution solutions

LONDON, MAHARASHTRA, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America wiring devices market is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, with its market size estimated at US$19.8 billion in 2025, expanding to US$28.1 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of smart home technologies, rising residential and commercial construction projects, and the deployment of energy-efficient electrical systems across both urban and suburban areas. Wiring devices, including switches, sockets, connectors, and circuit protection equipment, are witnessing high demand due to their integral role in modern electrical infrastructure.

Among all product categories, hardware wiring devices, such as switches and outlets, continue to dominate, largely due to their essential usage in new construction and retrofit projects. The United States emerges as the leading geographical region, driven by widespread infrastructure upgrades, smart home penetration, and stringent electrical safety regulations. The demand is further strengthened by robust industrial expansion, particularly in healthcare, data centers, and commercial spaces.

Key Highlights from the Report

The North America wiring devices market is projected to reach US$28.1 billion by 2032.

Hardware devices dominate the product segment, accounting for the majority of revenue share.

Rising smart home adoption is a major growth driver across residential segments.

Commercial and industrial infrastructure expansion continues to support market demand.

Stringent electrical safety and energy efficiency regulations promote market growth.

The United States leads the regional market due to infrastructure modernization.

Market Segmentation

The North America wiring devices market can be segmented by product type, end-user, and application. By product type, the market includes switches, sockets, connectors, circuit protection devices, and smart wiring solutions. Switches and sockets hold the largest market share due to their widespread use in both new construction and renovation projects. On the other hand, smart wiring devices are witnessing faster growth, propelled by the rising demand for home automation and energy-efficient solutions.

By end-user, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Residential applications account for a significant share, driven by extensive urbanization and housing renovations. Commercial projects, including offices, retail spaces, and healthcare facilities, require advanced wiring solutions to meet safety, efficiency, and sustainability standards. Industrial end-users, particularly data centers and manufacturing plants, demand high-performance wiring devices to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Regional Insights

The United States remains the largest market in North America, thanks to widespread infrastructure investments, regulatory support for energy efficiency, and rising adoption of smart homes. Meanwhile, Canada is gradually expanding its wiring devices market, driven by commercial developments and industrial automation initiatives.

Mexico also presents a growth opportunity, fueled by increased foreign investments in manufacturing facilities and infrastructure upgrades. The North American market overall is influenced by urbanization trends, government incentives for energy-efficient electrical solutions, and a growing preference for smart, connected devices.

Market Drivers

The North America wiring devices market is primarily driven by rapid smart home adoption, which is integrating IoT-based switches, sockets, and control panels into residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, ongoing infrastructure development, including hospitals, data centers, and industrial complexes, fuels the demand for reliable wiring solutions. Regulatory mandates promoting electrical safety, energy efficiency, and sustainability also provide a significant boost to market growth.

Market Restraints

Despite steady growth, the market faces certain challenges. High upfront costs associated with smart wiring devices and automation systems may deter small-scale adopters. Additionally, complex installation procedures and the need for skilled labor for advanced devices could slow adoption in certain regions. Fluctuating raw material prices, especially copper and plastics, also impact production costs and pricing strategies.

Market Opportunities

The market holds substantial opportunities with the rise of smart cities and sustainable building initiatives. Manufacturers can tap into the growing demand for energy-efficient, connected wiring devices, targeting both retrofitting projects and new constructions. Moreover, technological innovations in wireless and IoT-enabled devices open new avenues for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, driving long-term growth.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the North America wiring devices market include:

Legrand SA

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Siemens AG

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Recent Developments:

Legrand launched a new range of IoT-enabled wiring devices for smart home integration in 2024.

Schneider Electric introduced energy-efficient smart switches and outlets in North America, focusing on residential and commercial retrofitting projects.

