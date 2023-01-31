Basant (Spring Festival) Celebrated Worldwide and in Dayalbagh

The Basant season is of special significance for Dayalbagh, the HQ of Radhasoami Faith, Agra.

ONE NORTH, SINGAPORE, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore - Basant, also known as the Spring Festival, was celebrated all over the world by followers of the Radhasoami Faith with a variety of cultural programs, sports, and community service activities. In Singapore, the celebrations started with Sports, and cultural programs and culminated with a highlight of a CSR activity held at East Coast Park (ECP) with beach clean-up done in great numbers.

"We are thrilled to see so many people come together to celebrate Basant and to participate in the cultural program, sports activities, and community service activity," said organizer, Khushi Ram, President of the Asia Pacific Region. "It was a great opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy the beautiful spring weather while also giving back to the community."

In the Hindu month of maagh, January/February, the auspicious day of Panchmi (the fifth day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu Calendar), which is popularly known as Basant Panchmi, is considered a blessed and sacred day among Hindus. With the passing of the winter season, as soon as the season of Basant commences, there is an infusion of new energy in animals as well as birds, human beings, and vegetation. Saints to have compared the time for the manifestation of the Supreme Lord of All Creation on this earth with the most majestic of all seasons—Basant.

The Basant season is of special significance for Dayalbagh. For the satsangis of the Radhasoami Faith, the auspicious day of Basant is one of extreme happiness and bliss as on this sacred day, February 15, 1861, the first Revered Leader of the Faith, Param Purush Puran Dhani Huzur Soamiji Maharaj, revealed for the first time the Divine message of the salvation of all creation and mercifully opened the doors of Satsang to the general public.

On the auspicious day of Basant Panchmi, on January 20, 1915, the fifth Revered Leader of the Radhasoami faith, Sir Sahabji Maharaj, laid the foundation of Dayalbagh, the headquarters of Radhasoami Satsang by planting a Mulberry seedling. Along with this, the foundation of a new Satsang culture was also laid.

At Dayalbagh, Education and Culture or a Way of Life commenced in the form of a very beautiful and delicate plant, on January 1, 1916, with a Model School popularly known as Radhasoami Educational Institute (REI). This plant slowly and gradually grew into the vast tree that it is at present, in the form of a University, the impact of which can be felt not only in different parts of the country but also in countries abroad. The fragrance of this tree named Dayalbagh Educational Institute is spreading in all four directions.



