Frameworks Consortium Shares Knowledge and Resources with Business Owners

George Mayfield speaking at Frameworks Consortium Kent Barner Speaking at Frameworks Consortium Jake Sloan speaking at Frameworks Consortium

Frameworks Consortium is a powerful program of resources and partners that provides a bridge to success for its clients, taking entrepreneurs to enterprise

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frameworks Consortium, LLC, a C-level fractional consulting organization, is proud to announce their first action hour event held in Dallas. On January 24th, 2023, attendees of the event were invited to learn more about the program, the high-quality service providers supporting it, and the current global impact on business.

"I am delighted to have been asked to be a special guest at the inaugural Frameworks Consortium Action Hour! It was an invigorating experience, filled with stimulating conversations from my peers in business and impressive presentations by Kent Barner, Travis Springer, Jake Sloan, and George Mayfield. I'm looking forward to being part of this prestigious group moving forward!", said Chris Honeycutt of Texas Security Bank.

The rooms were graciously provided by Insperity, care of Martin Metzler, a "recovering CEO" and representative with the company.

"Our mission at Insperity is to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. In that spirit it just makes sense to me to collaborate with and support an organization like Frameworks Consortium who is bringing valuable resources and trusted vendor relationships to the business community designed to expedite and further business success. It is my pleasure to be part of this distinguished group and support our efforts with Insperity’s proven people strategies and Human Capital Management solutions." - Martin Metzler, Insperity.

The Frameworks Consortium is an operational platform that provides strategic guidance, business planning, and tactical boots-on-the-ground action to growth minded businesses. Their mission is to help companies smartly scale what they are best at by providing managed access to the highest quality vetted service providers. They are committed to helping clients make informed decisions when it comes to their projects with the right resources in place at the right time.

"Our goal is to bring together the world's top fractional consultants, business strategists, and other professionals into one cohesive unit that can help companies maximize results while reducing costs. We believe that with the right team in place, businesses can achieve success faster and more effectively than ever before." - George Mayfield, CEO Frameworks Consortium

Frameworks Consortium is designed to bring Enterprise to the Entrepreneur. Many businesses struggle with growth past the 2 or 3 million in revenue stages. It takes a paradigm shift in thinking and operating to continue to scale that growth and add value to the business -- they can't just expect to do more of the same and achieve scale. It's important to maintain a company's 'secret sauce' as it grows and it's imperative to understand the opportunities and threats on the horizon.

"With the global community facing more and more political, economic, and social challenges every day, it is critical for businesses to have the right resources and partners in place to ensure success.", said Jake Sloan, Economic Advisor for Frameworks Consortium. "We are proud to provide that bridge for our clients through the Frameworks Consortium by providing that knowledge and collaborating with experienced professionals that can help mitigate risks and take advantage of opportunities."

The Frameworks Consortium Action Hour is a monthly event held to provide networking opportunities, but to mostly provide attendees with knowledge that can help them in their business or with their clients. Frameworks Consortium provides data on current trends that may affect the marketplace. Along with a presentation by one of the C-Suite Advisors, Vetted Service Providers are also invited to speak about current business topics and issues that they see with their clients. Fractional CIO practitioner and Owner of CIO Suite, Kent Barner presented on the current state of business technologies as well as what's on the horizon including Web 3.0, while Travis Springer, Owner of Sagiss IT, spoke about IT security tactics and recent trends he has seen in the industry.

"As a Fractional CIO I help business owners and executives navigate technology challenges so they can scale their businesses. Frameworks Consortium brings together a Fractional C-Suite that most small businesses could otherwise not afford. Working with our ecosystem of vetted service providers we bring enterprise level solutions to these small businesses. Some say it’s lonely at the top…not if you are working with Frameworks Consortium" said Kent Barner, Owner of CIO Suite.

Travis Springer, Owner of Sagiss IT, says of the event "As one of the first Vetted Service Providers selected, it was an honor to present at the Action Hour to discuss various technology and cybersecurity topics with business leaders. I look forward to future events and further discussion in all the areas that the Frameworks Consortium helps businesses." As a Managed Technology and Cybersecurity Provider focused on serving clients in North Texas, Sagiss has already begun to provide quality IT service to Frameworks Consortium clients. "Working with clients as a team has allowed us to be more effective in a shorter amount of time and with less effort on the client's side because we are able to share in each client's strategic direction."

While this particular event was heavy on business technology, future events may have a mixture of business topics relevant to business leaders. They will continue to provide analysis on global conditions, economic trends, and other issues that would affect strategic positioning of their clients.

"Frameworks Consortium is a powerful program for business owners and high-quality service providers alike, and we are constantly adding more resources to make it even better!", George Mayfield explained during the event. "All boats rise with the tide and we all work together to ensure that we are serving our clients and communities in the best way possible. It's about sharing knowledge and resources. It's made stronger through accountability and teamwork. Working together within a group such as Frameworks Consortium, we create shared value that helps us all achieve and maintain success".

Frameworks Consortium looks forward to serving more business owners at their next event and continuing their mission of helping businesses succeed through mastermind-enabled excellence and guided by experienced fractional executives. Readers can visit the website at www.FrameworksConsortium.com to find out more or to reach out to any of its members.

Frameworks Consortium Promo Video