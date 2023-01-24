Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,109 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Navy names future ship after URI professor

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A future Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship with the U.S. Navy will be named after University of Rhode Island Professor Robert Ballard.

The ship will be named USNS Robert Ballard (T-AGS 67), according to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

Ballard is a retired U.S. Navy commander and is widely known as a discoverer of the final resting place of the R.M.S. Titanic.

“Dr. Ballard’s career, explorations, research and focus on teaching the next generation of oceanographers is remarkable, and I am pleased to name T-AGS 67 in his honor,” Del Toro said. “The name Robert Ballard displayed across the stern of this ship will serve as an inspiration to all who see it while highlighting the results of commitment to education and exploration.”

Choosing to name the ship after Ballard follows the tradition of naming survey ships after explorers, oceanographers and distinguished marine surveyors, according to the Navy.

“Honoring Dr. Ballard’s legacy by name on a U.S. Navy oceanographic survey ship will inspire those on board to continue to reveal the secrets held within Earth’s ocean as he has throughout his remarkable career,” said Paula Bontempi, dean of URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography.

Aside from his 1985 discovery of the Titanic, he also led other shipwreck discoveries, including USS Yorktown (CV-5), USS Quincy (CA-39) and President John F. Kennedy’s PT-109.

Ballard is also the president and founder of Ocean Exploration Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the exploration of the global ocean, which is an active partner with URI.

Survey ships, like the future USNS Robert Ballard, use multi-beam, wide-angle precision sonar systems, according to URI, and have charted three-fourths of the world’s coastlines, making it easier for navigators to find their way along both well-traveled and not-so-familiar shipping routes.

You just read:

U.S. Navy names future ship after URI professor

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.