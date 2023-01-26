Ray Stevenson to Star in Historical Epic "1242: Gateway to the West"
Ray Stevenson is the ideal lead for our movie '1242: Gateway to the West; his captivating performances in films like 'RRR' prove that beyond doubt! Together, we'll craft something truly remarkable. ”BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Stevenson, most recently seen by global audiences as the lead antagonist in SS Rajamouli's epic and celebrated awards season standout "RRR," and earlier as Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films "Thor," "Thor: The Dark World," "Thor: Ragnarok," and in his roles in "Punisher: War Zone," "Vikings," joins the stellar cast that includes Eric Roberts ("Runaway Train," "Inherent Vice"), Michael Ironside ("Nobody," "Top Gun," "Starship Troopers"), Neil Stuke ("Sliding Doors," "Game On"), David Schofield ("Gladiator," "Pirates of the Caribbean"), Jeremy Neumark-Jones ("Jezebel," "Denial"), and Genevieve Florence ("Avenue 5," "The Phantom of the Opera").
"1242: Gateway To The West" is an epic historical drama that follows a profoundly spiritual man (Jeremy Neumark-Jones) of Hungarian Castle Esztergom who must confront and halt the Great Mongolian Army led by Batu Khan, grandson of Ghengis Khan (Mongolian actor Bold Choimbol) from invading Europe in 1242, ultimately causing their downfall. These two men represent two very different cultures with no common ground. The story focuses on their unlikely meeting during the Mongolian Lunar New Year when hostilities are paused. Inside Esztergom Castle, the people of the area huddle and await the next step--either fight or surrender -- as Papal Legate Cesareani (Ray Stevenson), a secret Mongol ally, arrives.
The international co-production between the UK-Hungary-Mongolia-Australia is directed by veteran Hungarian director Péter Soós from the script written by Áron Horváth and Joan Lane. Bill Chamberlain and Kornél Sipos produce. Carlos Alperin, Paul Brett, Tim Smith, and Csaba Iski are executive producing.
Composer Mike Moren, who co-wrote "Barcelona" alongside his friend and collaborator, the late Freddie Mercury of Queen, will be scoring the international co-production. His prolific abilities have brought him concert and recording work with an array of artists as diverse and impressive as Roger Daltry, Van Morrison, George Michael, Paul McCartney, Steve Wonder, Joe Cocker, Rod Steward, Dusty Springfield, and Bruce Dickinson.
Producer Bill Chamberlain said: "What an incredible honor to welcome Ray Stevenson, a globally-recognized actor with an impressive range and undeniable charisma." Adds producer Kornél Sipos: "Ray is the ideal lead for our movie '1242: Gateway to the West; his captivating performances in films like 'RRR' prove that beyond doubt! We are honored he's come on board — together, we'll craft something truly remarkable."
Carlos Alperin of Galloping Entertainment is handling international sales, upcoming at EFM, Berlinale, and Cannes.
Production on the International co-production is currently underway on location in Budapest.
The project made international news last summer after the filmmakers chose to drop Kevin Spacey, who was initially cast, when the actor was charged in the U.K. with four counts of sexual assault.
