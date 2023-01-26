University of Tennessee, Knoxville Receives Secretary of State’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with an award for earning the Most Creative Voter Registration Campaign in the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

“The University of Tennessee, Knoxville students’ commitment and creativity to register their fellow Vols during the competition was remarkable,” said Secretary Hargett. “Registering to vote is the first step to making your voice heard at the polls. I hope these newly registered Vols become lifelong voters."

During the competition, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, developed a voter registration campaign. It included the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy challenging the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida to a voter registration competition, a Back to the Ballot Box Celebration and a voter registration tailgate ahead of the Vols win over the Gators.

“Whether in the classroom, on the field or casting a ballot, our students are always finding creative ways to show their Volunteer spirit. I’m grateful to Secretary Hargett for recognizing the importance of student voting and civic literacy on campuses across the State. The All Vols Vote campaign was a great success and we’re honored to have civic engagement efforts like this recognized,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman.

The Secretary of State’s 2022 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition was held during National Voter Registration Month in September. Thirty-seven of Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges and universities participated in this year’s contest.

In addition to the University of Tennessee, Middle Tennessee State University won the award for top 4-year public university, Cumberland University earned the top spot in the private university category and Southwest Tennessee Community College won in the 2-year community college category in this year’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition. East Tennessee State University was recognized for excellence in the special category of Best Social Media Campaign.

The winning schools were selected based on the number of new students registered and their social media presence, both weighted by student enrollment and their creativity in promoting the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

For more information about the Secretary of State's civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.