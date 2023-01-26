La Cosmopolitana and Serel obtain Certification on Compliance Systems ISO 37301
The value of these certifications it's based on the message sent about the organization's commitment to remain at the forefront of issues of global and sectoral impact.”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, MEXICO, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Cosmopolitana S.A. de C.V., a member company of Corporativo Kosmos, became the first company in Mexico to receive the official certification in Compliance Management Systems ISO 37301.
— Corporativo Kosmos
The International Organization of Standardization grants the "ISO/DIS 37301". This certification seeks to generate certainty in all sectors and industries, guaranteeing that those who uphold it, like La Cosmopolitana, operate under a known, shared, and internationally valid standard of compliance.
Among the practices endorsed by the ISO 37301 certification, the following stand out:
- Create ethical awareness and generate a culture of internal compliance.
- Adequately manage risks that may cause damage to the companies.
- Create a harmonious work environment and have suitable means of communication.
- Improve trust between clients and business partners.
- The correct application of due diligence.
- Improve the reputation and credibility of the organization.
- Prevent and mitigate the commission of crimes within the organization, as well as having elements to prevent the criminal liability of companies, among others.
In addition, Productos Serel S.A. de C.V., another member company of Corporativo Kosmos, became the second corporation to obtain this certification.
Since the Landsmanas family established Corporativo Kosmos, it has continuously sought to guide its member companies toward operational excellence.
Serel, the second company in Mexico to receive the ISO 37301, solidifies this claim.
Like La Cosmopolitana, Serel has established itself as one of the leading businesses offering customized food solutions for individual projects.
Spokespersons for Corporativo Kosmos indicated that the value of these certifications it's based on the message sent to customers, suppliers, partners, the public, and other companies in the same sector, about the organization's commitment to remain at the forefront of issues of global and sectoral impact.
In addition, they emphasized that this is a standard that, for the first time, allows independent third parties to attest that the companies are operating under due diligence.
"The ISO 37301 certification seeks to promote an ethical culture based on impact values, which is completely aligned with the philosophy and vision that Corporativo Kosmos has developed throughout its experience, which is why we are proud to have the first two companies in Mexico with this distinction," company spokesmen said.
Marcela Aguilar
Empower Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other