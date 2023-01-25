STN: 125682 Proper Name: Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live Tradename: DENGVAXIA Manufacturer: Sanofi Pasteur Inc. Indication:
For the prevention of dengue disease caused by dengue virus serotypes 1, 2, 3 and 4. DENGVAXIA is approved for use in individuals 9 through 16 years of age with laboratoryconfirmed previous dengue infection and living in endemic areas.
