STN: 125682
Proper Name: Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live
Tradename: DENGVAXIA
Manufacturer: Sanofi Pasteur Inc.
Indication:

  • For the prevention of dengue disease caused by dengue virus serotypes 1, 2, 3 and 4. DENGVAXIA is approved for use in individuals 9 through 16 years of age with laboratoryconfirmed previous dengue infection and living in endemic areas.

