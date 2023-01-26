Collections Should See Significant Bump with Texting from Eltropy-AKUVO Partnership
Credit Unions can now use the Eltropy-AKUVO connector to speed up implementation of the industry’s leading Texting platform into their Collections departments
We look forward to partnering with AKUVO who is making waves in the Collection industry with their Aperture platform.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), announced it has partnered with AKUVO, creator of Aperture, a cloud-based collections platform, to seamlessly embed Eltopy’s Texting capabilities into the Collections operations of credit unions and community banks.
With the partnership, CFIs can now integrate Eltropy’s industry-leading Texting communication platform quickly and easily into Aperture, AKUVO’s modern, cloud-based Collection solution powered by data and analytics.
“Integration between Eltropy and AKUVO’s Aperture will provide collectors with a powerful Texting platform to guide their account holders through a proactive, effective collections experience,” said Steve Castagna, Chief Revenue and Operating Officer at AKUVO. “We love that our two companies have a similar, visionary approach to using data and analytics to help improve the financial lives of the members of the credit union and banking customers we serve, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together.”
“One of our primary goals in 2023 is to build stronger integrations with vendors who have strengths in areas of need from our CFI customers, so we look forward to partnering with AKUVO who is making waves in the Collection industry with their Aperture platform,” said Jason Smith, VP of strategic partnerships at Eltropy. “Speaking for our customers, we expect the rate of contact for Collections teams to dramatically increase with this Eltropy-AKUVO partnership.”
About AKUVO
AKUVO is the creator of Aperture, a modern, cloud-based collection platform powered by data and analytics. Built by a team of individuals, each with more than 20 years’ experience, the company takes a visionary, behavior-based approach to credit risk and delinquency management through its products and consulting services. To learn more, visit www.akuvo.com.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit https://eltropy.com.
