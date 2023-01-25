Governor Mills Directs State Offices Closed in Multiple Counties Tomorrow, Others to Open at 11:00 A.M.

With a hazardous winter storm expected throughout the day tomorrow, Governor Mills closes State Offices in Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, Piscataquis, Penobscot, Aroostook, Hancock & Washington counties

Governor Janet Mills has directed State Offices in Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, Piscataquis, Penobscot, Aroostook, Hancock & Washington counties closed all day tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, 2023.

State offices in all other counties – including York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Kennebec, Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo – will open on a delayed schedule tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

The Governor’s direction comes as the National Weather Service forecasts that a quick moving storm is set to hit Maine late Wednesday evening into Thursday. The wintery mix of snow, rain, freezing rain, and ice will move south to north throughout the night and through Thursday, with higher snow totals expected to the north and west.

Coastal and northern Maine will see wet, heavy snow and winds gusting upwards of 50 miles per hour, specifically in Hancock and Washington Counties where power outages could be an issue.

The storm will result in hazardous driving conditions in southern Maine during the morning commute and sustained hazardous driving conditions across the rest of the state, including reduced visibility at times, throughout Thursday.

“As we dig out from the last storm, it’s important to make sure we are prepared for this one,” said Governor Janet Mills. “If you travel tomorrow, I urge you to be cautious. That means giving yourself extra time, driving slowly, and providing plenty of space to road crews and emergency first responders who are all working to keep us safe. And be sure to check in on your neighbors, family, and friends.”

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), Maine’s electric utilities, and county emergency management agencies to monitor the storm and keep Maine people safe.