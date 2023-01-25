USASBE Announces 2023 Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards

USASBE Announces 2023 Excellence Awards Recipients

Six entrepreneurship programs honored at national level

The recipients of these awards were driven by dreams of both excellence and impact, and their outstanding efforts are rewarded.” — Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) announced the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Award recipients on January 21 as part of the USASBE 2023: Driven By Dreams annual conference hosted by Florida State University.

As USASBE’s top program honors, the USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards recognize bold and innovative programs making an impact in the field of entrepreneurship education. The Model Program and Model Emerging Program Awards honor colleges and universities with comprehensive, high-quality educational programs that successfully train future generations of entrepreneurs. The Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation and Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Awards recognize institutions with creative, high-quality, sustainable, and impactful courses and co-curricular programs in entrepreneurship education. Two new awards this year—the Model University Accelerator/Incubator and Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Awards—recognize collegiate and community programs that help young entrepreneurs develop their ideas into viable and even scalable businesses.

Recipients of this year’s awards were: Indiana University (Model Program Award), University of Wyoming (Model Emerging Program Award), Wake Forest University/IDEATE (Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation Award), University of Auckland/Waipapa Taumata Rau (Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award), ZIP Launchpad at San Diego State University (Model University Accelerator/Incubator Award), and 24/7 BLAC Business Entrepreneurial Accelerator (BBEA) and University of Northern Iowa (Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Award).

“The USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards always bring out the best and brightest that entrepreneurship education has to offer,” said Judi Eyles, program awards co-chair and director of the Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship at Iowa State University. “This year was no different. Congratulations to all the winners for truly making an impact in our field.”

“The judges had their work cut out for them once again,” said Dennis Barber, III, program awards co-chair and interim director of the Miller School of Entrepreneurship at East Carolina University. “The USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Award winners deserve the highest praise for taking their entrepreneurship ed programs to the next level.”

“We are honored to recognize all our award recipients and look forward to what they accomplish within their schools and communities throughout 2023,” said Thomas G. Pittz, board chair of USASBE and associate professor at the University of Tampa.

“USASBE already represents the best of the best in entrepreneurship education programs in both colleges/universities and communities,” said Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE. “The recipients of these awards were driven by dreams of both excellence and impact, and their outstanding efforts are rewarded.”

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ceo@usasbe.org.