Maryland Department of General Services Announces $68 Million Award to Support New Baltimore City District Courthouse Construction

January 25, 2023

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) today announced the award of $68 million in funding to support the construction of the new Baltimore City district courthouse. The Board of Public Works approved the award, which will support a contract with Cam Construction Company of Timonium, Maryland to provide construction services.

“This state-of-the-art facility promotes best practices in both security and sustainability,” said DGS Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “The new courthouse will allow the judicial system to more efficiently conduct its business and meet the evolving needs of Maryland’s citizens.”

The new Baltimore City District Court will be constructed from the existing Shillman Building, built in 1973, located at 500 N. Calvert Street in Baltimore City. The project scope will include a complete gutting of the building to bare structure, removal of the existing roof, removal of the entire exterior brick façade, and court room expansion.

When complete, the new building will contain a total of 168,568 square feet of space for operations. New facilities will include eight courtrooms, judicial chambers, clerk’s offices, commissioner’s quarters, detention areas, and DGS facilities management offices. To help ease overflow, four of the eight new courtrooms will be dual purpose, where both civil and criminal cases can be tried.

The building will be the first DGS courthouse to conform to the latest all electric and carbon neutrality goals set for 2030 and is designed to be eligible for a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification, far exceeding code for energy efficiency and sustainability.

