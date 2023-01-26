Digital Identity Verification Event
One Click Verify, the leading digital identity verification solution developed by One Click Group, is hosting an event at 3pm ESDT on January 31st in Sydney.
Given the recent breaches from Optus and Medicare, it is a good opportunity to have the Department of Home Affairs to talk about how we should be looking at digital identity verification in Australia.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Click Verify, the leading digital identity verification solution developed by One Click Group, is hosting an event at 3pm ESDT on January 31st in Sydney to discuss digital identity in Australia.
One Click Verify is a user-friendly and secure digital identity verification tool that allows businesses to confirm the identity of their customers in real-time. The product utilises cutting-edge technology such as facial recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence to ensure fast and accurate verification. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to use for both businesses and customers.
One Click Verify, was originally developed from the company’s requirement to identify customers in its digital consumer product One Click Life (www.oneclicklife.com.au). One Click Life is an Australian online tax return provider that has been used to identify over 60,000 customers since building the product four years ago. Through the One Click Life platform the company has multiple products including online tax, online wills, private health insurance and online mortgages. Due to demand for a digital identity verification service from financial institutions, the One Click Verify has now been developed on it’s own platform for use primarily in the financial services sector, www.oneclickverify.com.au.
With recent breaches from Optus and Medicare, as well as legislative changes, One Click Verify believes it is an opportune time to start the conversation on digital identity standards and requirements in place in Australia. The event will feature a keynote address from the Department of Home Affairs, and address from One Click Group’s Chief Technology Officer Nathan Kerr, as well as a panel discussion with industry experts.
One Click Group’s Managing Director, Mark Waller, said "Given the recent breaches from Optus and Medicare and recent legislative changes with fines for breaches increasing to $50m, we felt it would be a good opportunity to have the Department of Home Affairs to talk about how we should be looking at digital identity verification in Australia."
One Click Group (ASX:1CG) recently listed on the ASX on the 27th of September 2022. The Company has grown significantly since the start of the financial year with registered users on the One Click Life platform growing from 42,000 to over 66,000 in six months. The Company's One Click Verify platform is showing rapid growth with new customers commencing using the product regularly.
The Digital Identity event will take place on January 31st at The Sofitel Wentworth at 3pm ESDT. Registration is now open at www.oneclickverify.com.au. Businesses and individuals who are interested in learning more about One Click Verify and its capabilities are encouraged to attend.
