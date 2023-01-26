Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,324 in the last 365 days.

How to plan trip to Europe?

European trip planner

Little Travellers

plan a trip to europe

Building Customized Trip Plans from Scratch

greek island hopping

Symi island, Greece

An experience like this should be unique, well designed and tailored to everoyne´s needs.

USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding the market's need for personalιzed travel planning, the last few years have seen an increase in providers that meet this need.

Little Travellers is a European trip planner building fully customized plans. From Barcelona and Paris to a greek island hopping experience, they plan fully customized trips to Europe.

The travel experts at Little Travellers work with clients to design a personalized custom European vacation, selecting each detail to fit the client’s inclinations. Combining travel experience with technologies, they carry out holistic plans according to client's needs, interests and budget. From hotels and flights to must-see sights, hidden gems, day trips and restaurants.

"Travel planning requires collaboration and a deep understanding of your needs and motivations. At Little Travellers we are not a classic travel agency. We follow a policy of not promoting or dealing with any of our recommendations in order to provide the best possible results. Our philosophy is to build from scratch fully customized plans on customer’s needs, where all places and visits are planned in advance", the founders said.

Travel planning is a collaborative and continuous process, in which the customer participates, suggests, reviews, adjusts.

How it works

Little Travellers starts the process by getting to know clients, what they like and dislike, how they enjoy travelling, and what the ideal vacation would be like for them using a detailed questionnaire. The team of experts creates a prospective travel plan, clients review it and make suggestions, and Little Travellers finalizes everything. All that’s left is for clients to discover their chosen destination through a detailed plan, custom itinerary, and Google lists. Their experts are available for support if there are any concerns during the trip.

Plan a trip to Europe with Little Travellers

Clients who plan a European trip through Little Travellers receive a detailed PDF containing trip details like events, flights, hotels, transportation, restaurants, sightseeing, local tips, and more.

Little Travellers trip packages also include a mobile itinerary on the client’s smartphone, which contains the trip PDF and:

- Navigation to all parts of the trip via Google Maps.
- Access to all bookings in one place to simplify check-ins.
- Covid rules to ensure clients enjoy their trip safely.

Dimitrios Tsamouras
Little Travellers
+30 693 695 2113
info@littletravellers.gr
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

How to plan trip to Europe?

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.