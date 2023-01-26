How to plan trip to Europe?
An experience like this should be unique, well designed and tailored to everoyne´s needs.USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding the market's need for personalιzed travel planning, the last few years have seen an increase in providers that meet this need.
Little Travellers is a European trip planner building fully customized plans. From Barcelona and Paris to a greek island hopping experience, they plan fully customized trips to Europe.
The travel experts at Little Travellers work with clients to design a personalized custom European vacation, selecting each detail to fit the client’s inclinations. Combining travel experience with technologies, they carry out holistic plans according to client's needs, interests and budget. From hotels and flights to must-see sights, hidden gems, day trips and restaurants.
"Travel planning requires collaboration and a deep understanding of your needs and motivations. At Little Travellers we are not a classic travel agency. We follow a policy of not promoting or dealing with any of our recommendations in order to provide the best possible results. Our philosophy is to build from scratch fully customized plans on customer’s needs, where all places and visits are planned in advance", the founders said.
Travel planning is a collaborative and continuous process, in which the customer participates, suggests, reviews, adjusts.
How it works
Little Travellers starts the process by getting to know clients, what they like and dislike, how they enjoy travelling, and what the ideal vacation would be like for them using a detailed questionnaire. The team of experts creates a prospective travel plan, clients review it and make suggestions, and Little Travellers finalizes everything. All that’s left is for clients to discover their chosen destination through a detailed plan, custom itinerary, and Google lists. Their experts are available for support if there are any concerns during the trip.
Plan a trip to Europe with Little Travellers
Clients who plan a European trip through Little Travellers receive a detailed PDF containing trip details like events, flights, hotels, transportation, restaurants, sightseeing, local tips, and more.
Little Travellers trip packages also include a mobile itinerary on the client’s smartphone, which contains the trip PDF and:
- Navigation to all parts of the trip via Google Maps.
- Access to all bookings in one place to simplify check-ins.
- Covid rules to ensure clients enjoy their trip safely.
