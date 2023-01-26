BIG SPENCE has done it again with new film, "Who Needs It?"

Who Needs It? (movie poster)

In the new film, Spencer plays the role of a therapist trying to help three couples navigate through their dynamic relationships.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Touch The Heart Productions actor, writer, and producer Marcus D. Spencer have released a thought-provoking new film entitled ‘Who Needs It?’ on Tubi and Vudu.‘Who Needs It?’ follows Spencer’s character, a therapist, as he tries to navigate three very different couples through their relationship concerns. The movie takes audiences on a roller coaster ride of emotions, ranging the gamut from sadness to anger to comedy, and leaves audiences with a new perspective into the human element and what makes everyone the same.‘Who Needs It?’ was co-written by Spencer and Eduardo Castrillo (Uncia Films). The film’s cast includes Michael Grayson, Sherill Quinn, Felix Harry, Quania Jones, Dawayne Jordan, Jason King, and Samili Watson.The movie was shot in Fremont, Oakland and San Francisco California, and directed by Oakland Cali native Marcus D. Spencer, who is also known for locally-based movies such as ‘Straight Outta Oakland 1&2’. Learn more at https://tthproductions.com/who-needs-it

"Who Needs It?" (trailer)