The Silence of the Lambs Valentine's Day Package at Buffalo Bill’s House: Available February 10th - 19th
Precious Moments at Buffalo Bill's
Valentine's Day is also "The Silence of the Lambs "32nd Filming & Theatrical Release AnniversaryPERRYOPOLIS, PA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo Bill's House, most famously known as the filming location for the cinematic climax of the five-time Academy Award winning film "The Silence of the Lambs," is offering a Valentine's Day special package available February 10th – 19th.
Valentine's Day is also the 32nd anniversary of the film's theatrical release.
The special Buffalo Bill’s House Valentine’s package includes:
-Complimentary choice of 1 bottle of Champagne, wine (red or white) or non-alcoholic sparkling cider
-Complimentary assortment of fine chocolates from local chocolatier Gene and Boots Candies
-Complimentary Buffalo Bill's House gifts & souvenirs for every person in a booked party (includes travel size BBH "Skin Suit Soft" lotions, magnets, lip balms, bumper stickers & tote bags). Retail value $94-$376 depending on the amount of guests in your party
-Valentine's Day decor throughout the dining room
-Rose petals sprinkled in the shape of a heart on the bed in the master bedroom 'Buffalo Bill's Suite'
*Additional add-on's available such as custom cakes/pies & other baked goods
Email stay@buffalobillshouse.com for more information.
This unique property was featured extensively throughout the climactic finale of “The Silence of the Lambs” starring the Academy Award winning Best Actress, Jodie Foster (playing FBI Agent Clarice Starling) and featuring the deeply disturbing portrayal of serial killer “Buffalo Bill” played by veteran actor Ted Levine. The home still features many attributes that have remained unchanged since filming took place over It 30 years ago!
Buffalo Bill’s House, the real home where the climax to the five-time Academy Award winning film, "The Silence of the Lambs" was filmed, unveiled its newest and most gruesome attraction at the end of last year, the infamous “well” – a replica of the well in the film where cinematic serial killer Buffalo Bill keeps his victims captive. Uncannily similar to the one featured in the climax of the film, the well was recreated, and the reconstructed replica well is an actual hole dug four feet deep into the ground in the basement of the former coal cellar in the house. Guests have since been taking full advantage of the interactive well set and enjoying gruesomely realistic photo opps., many of which appear on their social media feeds.
Nestled at the base of the scenic Laurel Highlands, less than a half mile from the Great Allegheny Passage, Buffalo Bill’s House is only 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
To Book the “Silence of Valentine’s Day Package”
https://buffalobillshouse.com/book-now
Buffalo Bill’s House will also be hosting House Tours in 2023
Following a very a successful inaugural 2022 tour season at Buffalo Bill’s House, the owners are offering discounted early bird tickets for 2023 house tours now available now.
TOUR DATES/TIMES:
A limited number of discounted early bird tickets are now available for the following 2023 dates in May (Mother’s Day Weekend), June (Father’s Day Weekend), July, September and October. Tickets are regularly $69 each – A limited amount have been released at $59 each. Don’t delay – discounted tickets will go fast.
Tour tickets are available at: https://buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours
TO BOOK AN OVERNIGHT STAY/VIEW OUR OVERNIGHT RATES:
Overnight Stays details: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/stay-overnight
Book Now: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/book-now
ON-LOCATION FILMING OPPORTUNITIES:
https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/film-in-pa
Buffalo Bill’s House exterior/interior photos & “Interactive well set” photos: https://we.tl/t-zTsD3E3dQ9
Buffalo Bill’s House Tour Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk4B8r2Hh1s&t=54s
Buffalo Bill's House Tour