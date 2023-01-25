Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,123 in the last 365 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Cash Dividend to $0.55 per Share

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG announced that its Board of Directors declared a fifty five cents ($0.55) per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $0.04 increase over the prior quarter's dividend.  The dividend will be payable on March 17, 2023 to Stockholders of Record as of March 3, 2023.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact: 
Ray Iardella
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/ray_iardella@ajg.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-increases-cash-dividend-to-0-55-per-share-301730946.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

You just read:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Cash Dividend to $0.55 per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.