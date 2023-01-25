Cathay General Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") CATY, the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $97.6 million, or $1.33 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $360.6 million, or $4.83 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended Year ended December 31, (unaudited) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 Net income $97.6 million $99.0 million $75.3 million $360.6 million $298.3 million Basic earnings per common share $1.33 $1.34* $0.98 $4.85 $3.81 Diluted earnings per common share $1.33 $1.33* $0.98 $4.83 $3.80 Return on average assets 1.77% 1.81% 1.48% 1.69% 1.52% Return on average total stockholders' equity 15.73% 15.94% 12.12% 14.70% 12.11% Efficiency ratio 37.97% 36.35% 41.77% 38.38% 43.92% *Net income per common share previously reported for the third quarter of 2022 has been corrected. The correction decreased basic and diluted net income per common share by $.01 and $.02, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

Record net income of $360.6 million and EPS of $4.83 per share in 2022.

Quarterly earnings per share increased 35.7% compared to same quarter in 2021.

Total loans increased $1.4 billion, or 8.3%, excluding HSBC purchased loans of $550.5 million, in 2022.

"Net interest income for the quarter increased by 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year primarily as a result of loan growth and the higher level of interest rates. During 2022, we repurchased 3,227,465 shares at an average cost of $43.79 per share, for a total of $141.3 million," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

FOURTH QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $97.6 million, an increase of $22.3 million, or 29.6%, compared to net income of $75.3 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased by 35.7%, or $1.33 per share, compared to $0.98 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $46.3 million, or 29.8%, to $201.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $155.5 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from loans and securities which was partially offset by an increase in interest expense from deposits.

The net interest margin was 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.23% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.83% for the third quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 5.06%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.66%, and the cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 1.59%. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.52%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.41%, and the cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.37%. The increase in the yield on average interest-bearing liabilities resulted mainly from higher interest rates on deposits driven by the higher repricing of maturing time deposits in the fourth quarter. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from higher interest rates on loans due to the increasing rate environment.

The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.11% for the same quarter a year ago.

Provision/(reversal) for credit losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses decreased by $2.3 million to $146.5 million, or 0.80% of gross loans, compared to $148.8 million, or 0.82% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022.

The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs: Commercial loans $ 860 $ 2,091 $ 552 $ 3,222 $ 20,051 Real estate loans (1) 2,131 137 — 2,268 3 Total charge-offs 2,991 2,228 552 5,490 20,054 Recoveries: Commercial loans 356 1,576 160 2,465 1,706 Construction loans — — — 6 76 Real estate loans (1) 99 95 104 434 661 Total recoveries 455 1,671 264 2,905 2,443 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 2,536 $ 557 $ 288 $ 2,585 $ 17,611 (1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, equity lines and installment & other loans.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 38.9%, compared to $19.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an increase of $3.2 million in loss on equity securities, a decrease of $3.1 million in gain on distribution from venture capital investments, and a decrease of $1.7 million in derivative fees, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $8.0 million, or 10.9%, to $81.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $73.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $3.8 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships, an increase of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits and an increase of $1.0 million in amortization of core deposit intangibles, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses plus non-interest income, was 38.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 41.8% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 25.7% compared to 23.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans were $18.3 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.0 billion, or 12.3%, from $16.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to increases of $1.1 billion, or 25.6%, in residential mortgage loans, which included $548.3 million from the acquisition of certain HSBC West Coast branches, $650.4 million, or 8.0%, in commercial mortgage loans, $336.4 million, or 11.3%, in commercial loans, offset by a decrease of $94.9 million, or 22.6%, in home equity loans and $51.7 million, or 8.5%, in real estate construction loans. For the fourth quarter of 2022, gross loans, increased by $147.2 million, or 3.6% annualized.

The loan balances and composition as of December 31, 2022, compared to September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, are presented below:

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 3,316,187 $ 3,361,523 $ 2,891,914 Paycheck protection program loans 2,591 5,914 90,485 Residential mortgage loans 5,252,952 5,130,650 4,182,006 Commercial mortgage loans 8,793,685 8,677,733 8,143,272 Equity lines 324,548 350,448 419,487 Real estate construction loans 559,372 573,421 611,031 Installment and other loans 4,689 7,114 4,284 Gross loans $ 18,254,024 $ 18,106,803 $ 16,342,479 Allowance for loan losses (146,485 ) (148,817 ) (136,157 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees (6,641 ) (6,936 ) (4,321 ) Total loans, net $ 18,100,898 $ 17,951,050 $ 16,202,001

Total deposits were $18.5 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $446.4 million, or 2.5%, from $18.1 billion as of December 31, 2021.

The deposit balances and composition as of December 31, 2022, compared to September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, are presented below:

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,168,989 $ 4,398,152 $ 4,492,054 NOW deposits 2,509,736 2,570,036 2,522,442 Money market deposits 3,812,724 4,935,266 4,611,579 Savings deposits 1,000,460 1,128,823 915,515 Time deposits 7,013,370 5,543,474 5,517,252 Total deposits $ 18,505,279 $ 18,575,751 $ 18,058,842

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

As of December 31, 2022, total non-accrual loans were $68.9 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 4.6%, from $65.8 million as of December 31, 2021, and an increase of $729 thousand, or 1.1%, from $68.1 million as of September 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses was $146.5 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $8.7 million as of December 31, 2022. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.80% of period-end gross loans, and 182.12% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022. The comparable ratios were 0.83% of period-end gross loans, and 202.36% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2021.

The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, are presented below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 %

Change September 30, 2022 %

Change Non-performing assets Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 11,580 $ 1,439 705 $ 3,172 265 Non-accrual loans: Construction loans — — — — — Commercial mortgage loans 34,096 38,173 (11 ) 26,911 27 Commercial loans 25,772 16,558 56 26,604 (3 ) Residential mortgage loans 8,978 11,115 (19 ) 14,601 (39 ) Installment and other loans 8 — — 9 (11 ) Total non-accrual loans: $ 68,854 $ 65,846 5 $ 68,125 1 Total non-performing loans 80,434 67,285 20 71,297 13 Other real estate owned 4,067 4,368 (7 ) 4,067 — Total non-performing assets $ 84,501 $ 71,653 18 $ 75,364 12 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 15,145 $ 12,837 18 $ 15,208 (0 ) Allowance for loan losses $ 146,485 $ 136,157 8 $ 148,817 (2 ) Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 18,254,024 $ 16,342,479 12 $ 18,106,803 1 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 182.12 % 202.36 % 208.73 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 0.80 % 0.83 % 0.82 %

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.3% as of December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets increased $12.8 million, or 17.9%, to $84.5 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $71.7 million as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase of $10.1 million, or 704.7%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more and an increase of $3.0 million, or 4.6%, in non-accrual loans.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.19%, total risk-based capital ratio of 13.71%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.08%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.80%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.41%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.40%.

FULL YEAR REVIEW

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $360.6 million, an increase of $62.3 million, or 20.9%, compared to net income of $298.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $4.83 compared to $3.80 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.63% compared to 3.22% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 14.70% and return on average assets was 1.69% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.11% and a return on average assets of 1.52% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2022, was 38.38% compared to 43.92% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses $ 201,814 $ 197,529 $ 155,452 $ 733,697 $ 597,755 Provision/(reversal) for credit losses 1,400 2,000 3,500 14,543 (16,008 ) Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses 200,414 195,529 151,952 719,154 613,763 Non-interest income 12,088 9,876 19,804 56,814 54,603 Non-interest expense 81,224 75,388 73,197 303,432 286,523 Income before income tax expense 131,278 130,017 98,559 472,536 381,843 Income tax expense 33,677 30,982 23,234 111,894 83,539 Net income $ 97,601 $ 99,035 $ 75,325 $ 360,642 $ 298,304 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.33 $ 1.34 * $ 0.98 $ 4.85 $ 3.81 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.33 * $ 0.98 $ 4.83 $ 3.80 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 1.36 $ 1.27 SELECTED RATIOS Return on average assets 1.77 % 1.81 % 1.48 % 1.69 % 1.52 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 15.73 % 15.94 % 12.12 % 14.70 % 12.11 % Efficiency ratio 37.97 % 36.35 % 41.77 % 38.38 % 43.92 % Dividend payout ratio 25.45 % 25.30 % 34.50 % 27.99 % 33.30 % YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent) Total interest-earning assets 5.06 % 4.38 % 3.52 % 4.21 % 3.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.66 % 0.78 % 0.41 % 0.82 % 0.52 % Net interest spread 3.40 % 3.60 % 3.11 % 3.39 % 3.07 % Net interest margin 3.87 % 3.83 % 3.23 % 3.63 % 3.22 % CAPITAL RATIOS December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.19 % 12.06 % 12.80 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.71 % 13.59 % 14.41 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.08 % 10.02 % 10.40 % . . . *Net income per common share previously reported for the third quarter of 2022 has been corrected. The correction decreased basic and diluted net income per common share by $.01 and $.02, respectively.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 195,440 $ 200,051 $ 134,141 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits 958,731 1,063,294 2,315,563 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,622,173 at December 31, 2022, $1,577,311 at September 30, 2022 and $1,126,867 at December 31, 2021) 1,473,348 1,414,411 1,127,309 Loans 18,254,024 18,106,803 16,342,479 Less: Allowance for loan losses (146,485 ) (148,817 ) (136,157 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (6,641 ) (6,936 ) (4,321 ) Loans, net 18,100,898 17,951,050 16,202,001 Equity securities 22,158 23,123 22,319 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,250 17,250 17,250 Other real estate owned, net 4,067 4,067 4,368 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net 327,128 325,439 299,211 Premises and equipment, net 94,776 96,419 99,402 Customers' liability on acceptances 2,372 6,899 8,112 Accrued interest receivable 82,428 71,177 56,994 Goodwill 375,696 375,696 372,189 Other intangible assets, net 5,757 6,948 4,627 Right-of-use assets- operating leases 29,627 30,679 27,834 Other assets 296,077 303,628 195,403 Total assets $ 21,985,753 $ 21,890,131 $ 20,886,723 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,168,989 $ 4,398,152 $ 4,492,054 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW deposits 2,509,736 2,570,036 2,522,442 Money market deposits 3,812,724 4,935,266 4,611,579 Savings deposits 1,000,460 1,128,823 915,515 Time deposits 7,013,370 5,543,474 5,517,252 Total deposits 18,505,279 18,575,751 18,058,842 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 485,000 360,000 20,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments 22,600 22,651 23,145 Long-term debt 119,136 119,136 119,136 Acceptances outstanding 2,372 6,899 8,112 Lease liabilities - operating leases 32,518 33,931 30,694 Other liabilities 344,808 352,204 180,543 Total liabilities 19,511,713 19,470,572 18,440,472 Stockholders' equity 2,474,040 2,419,559 2,446,251 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,985,753 $ 21,890,131 $ 20,886,723 Book value per common share $ 34.01 $ 32.96 $ 32.29 Number of common shares outstanding 72,742,151 73,411,960 75,750,862

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loan receivable, including loan fees $ 243,324 $ 211,541 $ 164,062 $ 801,981 $ 649,224 Investment securities 10,181 7,483 4,188 28,240 14,151 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 329 258 261 1,103 991 Deposits with banks 9,954 6,732 678 19,957 2,145 Total interest and dividend income 263,788 226,014 169,189 851,281 666,511 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 34,352 10,218 7,179 56,354 40,542 Other deposits 23,048 13,871 4,957 48,942 21,259 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 2,484 2,941 146 5,880 1,182 Long-term debt 1,228 1,455 1,455 5,546 5,773 Short-term borrowings 862 — — 862 — Total interest expense 61,974 28,485 13,737 117,584 68,756 Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses 201,814 197,529 155,452 733,697 597,755 Provision/(reversal) for credit losses 1,400 2,000 3,500 14,543 (16,008 ) Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses 200,414 195,529 151,952 719,154 613,763 NON-INTEREST INCOME Net (losses)/gains from equity securities (966 ) (3,661 ) 2,202 392 (1,426 ) Securities gains, net — — — — 853 Letters of credit commissions 1,584 1,609 1,867 6,351 7,103 Depository service fees 1,530 1,690 1,477 6,523 5,584 Wealth management fees 3,942 4,184 3,982 16,436 15,056 Other operating income 5,998 6,054 10,276 27,112 27,433 Total non-interest income 12,088 9,876 19,804 56,814 54,603 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 35,093 34,677 33,878 142,546 132,795 Occupancy expense 5,658 5,975 5,176 22,808 20,318 Computer and equipment expense 3,842 3,509 3,456 13,604 13,549 Professional services expense 7,529 6,337 6,968 28,267 23,666 Data processing service expense 3,368 3,484 3,185 13,181 13,607 FDIC and State assessments 2,038 2,003 1,937 8,037 7,132 Marketing expense 2,171 2,005 1,643 6,863 6,913 Other real estate owned expense/(income) 34 55 146 127 343 Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships 14,594 11,949 10,784 42,065 45,447 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,168 250 172 1,892 687 Cost associated with debt redemption — — — — 732 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs — 59 949 4,086 1,425 Other operating expense 5,729 5,085 4,903 19,956 19,909 Total non-interest expense 81,224 75,388 73,197 303,432 286,523 Income before income tax expense 131,278 130,017 98,559 472,536 381,843 Income tax expense 33,677 30,982 23,234 111,894 83,539 Net income $ 97,601 $ 99,035 $ 75,325 $ 360,642 $ 298,304 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.33 $ 1.34 * $ 0.98 $ 4.85 $ 3.81 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.33 * $ 0.98 $ 4.83 $ 3.80 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 1.36 $ 1.27 Basic average common shares outstanding 73,130,500 73,956,052 * 76,566,481 74,337,265 78,268,369 Diluted average common shares outstanding 73,467,401 74,242,052 * 76,914,817 74,664,735 78,570,638 *Net income per common share, basic and diluted average shares outstanding previously reported for the third quarter of 2022 has been corrected. The correction decreased basic and diluted net income per common share by $.01 and $.02, respectively and increased basic and diluted average common shares by 797,956 shares.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three months ended (In thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 18,117,692 5.33 % $ 17,923,495 4.68 % $ 16,130,896 4.04 % Taxable investment securities 1,493,472 2.70 % 1,364,013 2.18 % 1,152,596 1.44 % FHLB stock 17,250 7.57 % 18,756 5.46 % 17,250 6.00 % Deposits with banks 1,052,161 3.75 % 1,178,261 2.27 % 1,779,275 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets $ 20,680,575 5.06 % $ 20,484,525 4.38 % $ 19,080,017 3.52 % Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,514,877 0.78 % $ 2,508,526 0.30 % $ 2,217,341 0.08 % Money market deposits 4,350,804 1.63 % 5,153,566 0.90 % 4,393,816 0.39 % Savings deposits 1,064,019 0.09 % 1,151,126 0.07 % 932,678 0.08 % Time deposits 6,403,334 2.13 % 5,013,213 0.81 % 5,604,073 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 14,333,034 1.59 % $ 13,826,431 0.69 % $ 13,147,908 0.37 % Other borrowed funds 358,840 3.70 % 498,234 2.34 % 43,186 1.34 % Long-term debt 119,136 4.09 % 119,136 4.85 % 119,136 4.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,811,010 1.66 % 14,443,801 0.78 % 13,310,230 0.41 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 4,337,065 4,456,214 4,162,906 Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 19,148,075 $ 18,900,015 $ 17,473,136 Total average assets $ 21,917,339 $ 21,658,860 $ 20,176,429 Total average equity $ 2,461,524 $ 2,465,192 $ 2,466,363 Year ended (In thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 17,631,943 4.55 % $ 15,827,550 4.10 % Taxable investment securities 1,321,346 2.14 % 1,046,187 1.35 % FHLB stock 17,629 6.26 % 17,250 5.74 % Deposits with banks 1,261,833 1.58 % 1,649,564 0.13 % Total interest-earning assets $ 20,232,751 4.21 % $ 18,540,551 3.59 % Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,471,256 0.33 % $ 2,047,177 0.11 % Money market deposits 4,902,357 0.81 % 4,034,246 0.45 % Savings deposits 1,118,967 0.08 % 897,663 0.09 % Time deposits 5,398,808 1.04 % 5,979,191 0.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 13,891,388 0.76 % $ 12,958,277 0.48 % Other borrowed funds 247,276 2.73 % 75,516 1.57 % Long-term debt 119,136 4.66 % 119,136 4.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,257,800 0.82 % 13,152,929 0.52 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 4,386,526 3,751,626 Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 18,644,326 $ 16,904,555 Total average assets $ 21,383,739 $ 19,591,537 Total average equity $ 2,453,391 $ 2,463,021 (1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets represent stockholders' equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion.

(In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Stockholders' equity (a) $ 2,474,040 $ 2,419,559 $ 2,446,251 Less: Goodwill (375,696 ) (375,696 ) (372,189 ) Other intangible assets (1) (5,757 ) (6,948 ) (4,627 ) Tangible equity (b) $ 2,092,587 $ 2,036,915 $ 2,069,435 Total assets (c) $ 21,985,753 $ 21,890,131 $ 20,886,723 Less: Goodwill (375,696 ) (375,696 ) (372,189 ) Other intangible assets (1) (5,757 ) (6,948 ) (4,627 ) Tangible assets (d) $ 21,604,300 $ 21,507,487 $ 20,509,907 Number of common shares outstanding (e) 72,742,151 73,411,960 75,750,862 Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio (a)/(c) 11.25 % 11.05 % 11.71 % Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (b)/(d) 9.69 % 9.47 % 10.09 % Tangible book value per share (b)/(e) $ 28.77 $ 27.75 $ 27.32 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net Income $ 97,601 $ 99,035 $ 75,325 $ 360,642 $ 298,304 Add: Amortization of other intangibles 1,191 250 203 2,007 828 Tax effect of amortization adjustments (2) (353 ) (74 ) (60 ) (595 ) (246 ) Tangible net income (f) $ 98,439 $ 99,211 $ 75,468 $ 362,054 $ 298,886 Return on tangible common equity (3) (f)/(b) 18.82 % 19.48 % 14.59 % 17.30 % 14.44 % (1) Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing (2) Applied the statutory rate of 29.65%. (3) Annualized

