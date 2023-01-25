Bradford Fairway Sales & Leasing: Premier Bradford Auto Dealership

How to purchase online at our Bradford car dealership

Bradford Fairway Sales & Leasing understands that time is valuable. That's why they provide options to make local's next purchase or lease more convenient. If customers prefer to do the process from home, they can start with a trade-in appraisal or a finance application. Once they select the vehicle they're interested in, there are options to adjust their payments and purchase online. They can even get the vehicle delivered to their home! If at any point customers decide they are more comfortable with one of their teammates by their side, Bradford Fairway Sale is there to help. Stop in any time at their car dealerships in Bradford.

Car shopping made easy

Bradford Fairway Sales mission is to be the go-to Bradford car dealership for drivers looking to buy a vehicle in the Bradford PA area. We provide a vast selection of new and used cars in Bradford PA plus excellent customer service with a smile!

Speaking of new models, there is an abundance of choices in their showroom. Their local dealership keeps a great stock of used cars, trucks and SUVs in inventory. With competitive prices offered on every pre-owned model for sale on our lot, there won't be any reason to visit another Bradford car dealership.

We keep customers going

Bradford Fairway Sales car dealership in Bradford wants to be a one-stop shop for all customer's car needs. That's why the service team at Bradford Fairway Sales & Leasing will treat your vehicle like their own. Whenever any car service or repair work is needed in Bradford, we will be by their side through it all. What's more, the Bradford Fairway Sales auto parts team would gladly get whatever is needed for long-term road safety. See their reviews!

They have a selection of

• Convertibles

• Sedans

• SUVs

• Trucks

Business Information

Bradford Fairway Sales & Leasing

(833) 856-4550

472 E Main St, Bradford, PA 16701

Hours of operation

Monday 9 AM – 6 PM Tuesday 9 AM – 6 PM Wednesday 9 AM – 6 PM Thursday 9 AM – 6 PM Friday 9 AM – 6 PM Saturday 9 AM – 3 PM Sunday Closed

Media Contact

Company Name: Bradford Fairway Sales & Leasing

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.bradfordsales.com/



