Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,042 in the last 365 days.

Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Orion Office REIT Inc. ONL ("Orion"), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant net lease mission-critical suburban office properties located across the U.S., announced today the income tax classification of its 2022 dividends for the Company's common stock ONL ("Common Stock"). The table below summarizes the income tax classification of the dividends paid and the corresponding box number on the 2022 Form 1099-DIV. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of ONL dividends.

ONL Common Stock | CUSIP: 68629Y103

Record Date

Date Paid

Distribution per
Share

Ordinary Dividends
(Box 1a)

Capital Gain
Distribution (Box 2a)

Nondividend
Distributions (Box 3)

March 31, 2022

April 15, 2022

$0.10

$0.00

$0.00

$0.10

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

$0.10

$0.00

$0.00

$0.10

September 30, 2022

October 17, 2022

$0.10

$0.00

$0.00

$0.10

Stockholders should be aware that the 2022 dividend allocation does not include the Common Stock dividend declared in November 2022 and paid in January 2023. This dividend will be taxable in 2023.

About Orion Office REIT Inc.

Orion Office REIT Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and headquarters office buildings located in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. and leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company was founded on July 1, 2021, spun-off from Realty Income O on November 12, 2021 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2021. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and has an office in New York, New York. For additional information on the company and its properties, please visit onlreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005798/en/

You just read:

Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.