Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Orion Office REIT Inc. ONL ("Orion"), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant net lease mission-critical suburban office properties located across the U.S., announced today the income tax classification of its 2022 dividends for the Company's common stock ONL ("Common Stock"). The table below summarizes the income tax classification of the dividends paid and the corresponding box number on the 2022 Form 1099-DIV. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of ONL dividends.

ONL Common Stock | CUSIP: 68629Y103

Record Date Date Paid Distribution per

Share Ordinary Dividends

(Box 1a) Capital Gain

Distribution (Box 2a) Nondividend

Distributions (Box 3) March 31, 2022 April 15, 2022 $0.10 $0.00 $0.00 $0.10 June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $0.10 $0.00 $0.00 $0.10 September 30, 2022 October 17, 2022 $0.10 $0.00 $0.00 $0.10

Stockholders should be aware that the 2022 dividend allocation does not include the Common Stock dividend declared in November 2022 and paid in January 2023. This dividend will be taxable in 2023.

About Orion Office REIT Inc.

Orion Office REIT Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and headquarters office buildings located in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. and leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company was founded on July 1, 2021, spun-off from Realty Income O on November 12, 2021 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2021. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and has an office in New York, New York. For additional information on the company and its properties, please visit onlreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005798/en/