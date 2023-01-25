Submit Release
Primerica Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast

Primerica, Inc. PRI announced today that it will hold a webcast on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as well as other business-related matters, including future expectations. A news release announcing the quarter's results will be distributed after the close of the market on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The earnings news release, financial supplement and live webcast will be available on the Primerica Investors website at https://investors.primerica.com. A replay of the call will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2021. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRI".

