NsureHub Revolutionizes Auto Insurance Market with Online Quoting Platform

Clearwater, FL - NsureHub is excited to announce the launch of its online auto insurance quoting platform for customers, aimed at making NsureHub the only marketplace for all personal insurance needs. The platform gives customers the ability to compare the market and purchase auto insurance quickly and easily.

The company stated that the auto platform marks a new direction by providing a digital-only service optimized for smartphones and tablets. Customers will have the ability to flex their coverage to suit their needs and budgets. They can manage their policy and make claims online 24/7, but can still speak to someone about their claim if needed, such as in an emergency or for a complicated claim. Policy changes can also be made online at any time without incurring additional charges.

Alvaro Ortiz, President of NsureHub, said, "This is a momentous occasion for NsureHub. We want our auto platform to shake up the insurance market by providing a digital-only offering for people who live their lives through their smartphones or tablet. Many people are affected by the cost-of-living crisis, so we aim to ensure they continue to have access to the vital safety net that insurance provides by offering a simple and flexible product that suits both their needs and budgets."

In 2022, NsureHub launched the only online homeowners insurance sales platform that allows customers to purchase home insurance by simply inputting their home address. NsureHub was created to meet customer demands for greater flexibility and choice. The company plans to test, learn, and make enhancements ahead of launching the platform into the broader market later this year and into 2024.

For more information about NsureHub, please visit www.nsurehub.com or call 1-888-678-7266.

