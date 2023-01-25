Ministers’ statement on United States’ preliminary decision to continue to apply duties

CANADA, January 25 - Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests; Brenda Bailey, Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation; and Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade; have issued the following statement:

“We join Ottawa in expressing our frustration after this week’s preliminary decision by the United States Department of Commerce that the U.S. will continue to apply unjustified duties on B.C. and Canadian softwood lumber exports to the U.S.

“At a time when we need to work together in the face of rising costs related to global inflation, these tariffs are making housing and lumber more expensive, hurting people on both sides of the border.

“B.C. will always work with the federal government to stand up for the 50,000 hard-working people in our forest industry against these unwarranted duties.

“As we continue to build a more resilient, sustainable forest economy, what we need are partners across the border who work with us, not against us, in making a stronger forest sector for Canada and the United States.

“We will continue to work with the Government of Canada and industry partners to advocate for a fair market for B.C. wood products, and vigorously defend against this unfair U.S. trade action on softwood lumber. This includes relentlessly pursuing litigation through all available avenues, including under the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement and the World Trade Organization.

“Government remains focused on expanding the markets for B.C. wood products, both at home and abroad, by promoting innovation and trade relationships with global markets.

“Our government continues to stand with workers, their families and forestry communities as we work together to resolve this dispute.”