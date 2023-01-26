Sewak Cheema is a music video director in Canada working on projects with popular Punjabi artists
Sewak Cheema is a music video director in Canada working on projects with popular Punjabi artistsBRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sewak Cheema posted on social media that he has a new music video coming out very soon with a very popular Punjabi singer, he has been working on that project for the past 2 months. This song is going to be very special as it will feature some big names.
Sewak Cheema has always tried to do something different with his work. His last two songs have been very popular and those songs have received great responses from the audience. He also said that he has been working on the project for the past two months, so we can assume that it should be ready by now. This song will be special not only because of its artists but also because of its lyrics as it is penned by a famous lyricist who is known for penning some of the best songs in the Punjabi music world over the past few years.
Sewak Cheema has been working in Brampton, Canada since 2019. He has composed many songs for famous Punjabi singers like Parmish Verma, Gurlez Akhtar, Ravneet (Kantini Mandir) Shavi, Sharan Sidhu, Raj Fatehpur, and others. A recent song 'Pat Lainge' directed by Sewak Cheema and sung by Gurlez Akhtar is going viral.
It seems that Sewak has taken his time in making this song as Sewak Cheema has made sure that when the song is released to the world, it is a complete performance in itself. We really hope that Sewak Keeps up the good work and we'll see some great songs from him in the future.
