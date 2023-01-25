Greater Los Angeles REALTORS® Announces Association Award Winners
Five REALTORS® honored with annual awardsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Los Angeles REALTORS® announced the recipients of their annual association awards at their recent “Bungalow Bash” installation and awards ceremony, held at the Fairmount Miramar in Santa Monica. The association awards highlight outstanding REALTORS® or affiliate members, and their accomplishments throughout the year.
The following awards were bestowed at the installation, along with the Richard Rosenthal Award for REALTOR® Achievement, which is administered as part of a separate awards program.
Real Estate Service Partner of the Year – Carly Saltzman with PNC Bank
Awarded to an affiliate member who has gone above and beyond in their service to their clients, the association and their communities. Carly joined GLAR in 2018 and has served as the Real Estate Service Partner Chair, 2022 & 2023 GLAR Director, 2022 YPN Vice Chair and teaches a series of lending classes to GLAR members.
Manager of the Year – Patricia Hodson with Sotheby’s International Realty
The Manager of the Year is awarded to an outstanding manager that has worked to ensure their office's and agents' success in the business, in transactions, and with the association. Patricia received the award for their commitment to educating and mentoring their agents, regardless of their experience level in the field. She has hosted impactful weekly training classes and more throughout her 10 years as a manager.
Lifetime Achievement Award – Rosanne Howard with Sotheby’s International Realty
The Lifetime Achievement Awards considers a REALTORS’ complete body of work in the industry. Rosanne has exemplified service to the association and the community, serving as a past president of GLAR, past President of CLAW, a C.A.R. director, and a founding member of the GLAR Charitable Foundation, as well as serving as its president for multiple years.
William May Garland Award – Isaac Begin with Rodeo Realty
Recognizing civic leadership, The William May Garland Award recognizes those who are able to demonstrate the value of REALTORS® by elevating their community in extraordinary ways. Isaac embodies this award as a career-long volunteer with the association, having served on the GLAR Board of Directors, chaired multiple committees including the grievance committee and the pro standards committee. He has served on the GLAR Charitable Foundation board, and is a passionate advocate for the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.
Richard Rosenthal Award for REALTOR® Achievement
Chris Duff with Beach Real Estate Group: This award recognizes a REALTOR® who has demonstrated a career-long commitment to professionalism and continuing professional education, practices high standards of client care, exemplary involvement as an association leader and a commitment to the communities in which they live and work. For more about Chris Duff and this award, please contact GLAR’s Communications Department.
About GLAR: GLAR represents over 13,000 REALTOR® and AFFILIATE Members in the cities of Beverly Hills, Culver City, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. REALTOR® members set themselves apart and above thousands of other real estate licensees who are outside of organized real estate and who do not benefit from the strong positioning of a leadership organization.
