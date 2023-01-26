All Heart Homecare helps you take care of your elderly loved ones (parents or grandparents) the way they took care of you as a child

We love what we do, we love serving others and adding value at all times!” — CEO, All Heart

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home care services in NYC just got a lot easier. Searching for trustworthy home health aides for your elderly loved ones used to be an ordeal, but with the consumer-directed personal assistance program (CDPAP), now hire someone you know to fill the position. All Heart shares details about how a family member can get paid in New York.

What is CDPAP?

The consumer-directed personal assistance program is a Medicaid-sponsored program that allows New Yorkers to hire their caregivers. So, what are some of the benefits of the CDPAP agency in NYC?

CDPAP consumers can hire as many caregivers as they see fit (but the minimal requirement is 2 caregivers). How many caregivers consumers can hire will depend on their lifestyle, individual needs, and authorized hours. Consumers can hire anyone, including their family members, but not including their spouses. The patient has more freedom in choosing his schedule, tasks.

Who Qualifies As a Paid Caregiver?

Consumers can hire any of the following:

● Relatives (including children and parents)

● Friends

● Acquaintances

As long as the caregiver is 18 or older, able to legally work in the United States, and not married to the consumer, they qualify to be a caregiver.

How to Become a Caregiver?

There are a few requirements to become a caregiver through the CDPAP.

What to need:

● Valid ID

● Social Security

● Physical

● Social Security Card

● 3 References

● Physical Form

● TB Screening Form

For a full list of requirements, access to the physical and TB screening forms, and to apply to become a caregiver, visit All Heart website. Agency offers very competitive compensation packages that vary based on each specific application.

Who is Eligible to Be a CDPAP Consumer?

For consumers to qualify for this program, they must:

● Have Medicaid

● Require assistance with personal care tasks

● Have a stable medical condition

● Be eligible for long-term care

● Be able to self-direct and fulfill the consumer's responsibilities, or have a designated representative who is willing and able to fulfill such responsibilities

If you're looking for a CDPAP agency in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Bronx, Queens or Staten Island, don't hesitate to contact All Heart Care Homecare Agency. Professional staff will help you navigate through the application process and enroll you in CDPAP. Call at (718) 285-0096 to get started.

About All Heart Homecare Agency

All Heart Homecare Agency is a home health care provider in 5 Boroughs of NYC including Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and The Bronx. Over the past decade, they have changed the lives of the clients by providing them with a range of services including home health care, Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) and private pay home care services in NYC. All Heart's goal is to support the clients in their journey of living independently and bring forth a positive experience.

Team of highly trained professionals is what makes All Heart stand out. With their dedicated and reliable community, coordinators, nurses and caregivers they committed to support their vision of being the best home care agency in NYC by personalizing each service for the clients according to their needs and preferences.

Learn more on:

Healthcare Blog

All Heart Homecare Agency offers CDPAP