Bubblr, Inc. Anounce significant board room changes

The founder and author of all Bubblr's patent to return to the board of directors to implement strategy changes for 2023

Bubblr, Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLR)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development of an Ethical Web Open Source platform the advancement of a better Internet, today some significant board room changes. Steve Morris, the founder and the author of Bubblr's patents, is to return to the board of directors as interim CEO. The current CEO, Rik Willard and CCO, Steve Saunders, will be stepping down and leaving the Company and are in the final stages of agreeing on their severance packages.

Steve Morris has decided to take the Company back under his wing to drive the business forward with his new strategy and changes for 2023. He is committed to changing the way we use the internet and is the best person to help the Company deliver on that long-term goal of the Company.

Steve Morris stated: "We all thank Rik and Steve Saunders for their service and wish them well for the future. However, with the sentiment in the market, especially anti-crypto sentiment, I believe it is essential that we implement a strategy that is focused on delivering our original plan, an open-source platform that is focused squarely on our uniquely valuable patents. I will be providing regular updates to the market and have an extremely exciting path for the coming months and years. I can firmly say I have never been more excited about the future of the Company."

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is on a mission the fix a broken internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own apps or integrate the functionality into existing apps.

