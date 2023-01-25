Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - January 25, 2023

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bill, passed by the General Assembly.

On January 25, Governor Scott signed a bill of the following title:

H.42 , An act relating to temporary alternative procedures for annual municipal meetings and electronic meetings of public bodies

When signing H.42, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“I’m signing this bill at the request of Vermont municipalities who value an extension to pandemic-era flexibilities. However, I have concerns with the removal of the disclosure of per pupil costs from Vermonters when voting. Voters deserve this transparency, and I see no defensible reason why we should extend its omission from ballots.

“Further, over the past several years, when signing elections legislation, I have continued to call on the Legislature to extend the automatic mailing of ballots to all Vermont elections – including municipal and primary elections. As I have said, we should all support increasing voter participation. Currently, universal mail-in voting only applies to general elections, which already has the highest voter turnout.

“I look forward to reading the Office of the Secretary of State’s report this month, as required by Act 60 of 2021, on how we can implement universal vote by mail for all elections this biennium, thus increasing accessibility and participation in the democratic process for all Vermont elections.”

