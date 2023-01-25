Aquarium of the Bay to host Wine Women & Shoes Fundraiser Event on March 30th

Wine Women & Shoes will be held at the Mark Hopkins Intercontinental Hotel in San Francisco on March 30, 2023 to benefit Aquarium of the Bay education & conservation programs.

SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smithsonian-affiliated award-winning Aquarium of the Bay is poised to host Wine Women & Shoes: a fundraiser to be held at the Mark Hopkins Intercontinental Hotel in San Francisco on March 30, 2023! Funds raised will support the 501c3 non-profit Aquarium operations, education, conservation programs and mission: to protect and preserve ecological biodiversity in the San Francisco Bay and its fragile ecosystems from Sierra to the Sea. With a track record of 42 years of environmental; advocacy and ocean conservation, it is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is a San Francisco Certified Green Business.

Calling all lovers of fine wine, designer shoes, fashion & breathtaking entertainment! The evening will be full of exciting activities enjoyed while socializing among peers, colleagues, and new friends alike. Guests will be treated to unique activations with fine wine, designers, and wellness experts, marketplace shopping that will showcase some of the best local boutiques around the Bay Area & star-studded entertainment, including award-winning performer Clayborne Elder (Broadway's Company, HBO's Gilded Age, and more!). Throughout the evening, micro-activations such as the “Best in Shoe” contest, fund-a-need, live and silent auctions will add diverse and stimulating flair to the night as we raise funds to support the Aquarium. General admission includes entrance into the event as well as participation in wine tastings, access to a variety of retailers at the shopping marketplace, passed hors d’oeuvres, Broadway performances and so much more! VIP tickets will add priority lounge seating and a complimentary gift bag to the previous list. For 27 years Aquarium of the Bay has served millions of visitors through its education and exhibit programs, holding 24,000 animals in its 300 ft. clear acrylic tunnel system. Money raised throughout the evening from different activities, ticket sales and sponsorships will go toward supporting the conservation efforts, education programs, animal care costs, and research endeavors to further climate resilience & ocean conservation.

Sponsorship packages range widely in cost and exclusivity, from a single title Sponsor to a final “Mission Moment” Sponsor featuring a special video and thank you shoutout to a select $5k Sponsor. For more information, market place/auction inquiries, sponsor info and tickets, visit: https://www.aquariumofthebay.org/winewomenshoes/

