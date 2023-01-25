OptiMed Health Partners Receives the Pioneer in Performance Measurement Award From URAC
URAC recognizes OptiMed Health Partners' impressive work in Specialty PharmacyKALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OptiMed Health Partners celebrates receiving the Pioneer in Performance Measurement Award from URAC (Utilization Review Accreditation Commission).
Organizations that make key contributions to advance performance measurement within accreditation programs are eligible for the award. OptiMed participated in activities beyond the mandatory reporting requirements, such as submitting exploratory measures and providing insight into cutting-edge measurement concepts.
"URAC is proud to honor OptiMed Health Partners as one of our 2021 Leaders in Performance Measurement. We created these awards to highlight the impressive work of our clients in improving quality in health care," said Eleni Theodoropoulos, URAC's Vice President of Quality, Research and Measurement. "Congratulations to OptiMed Health Partners for the pharmacy's commitment to leadership in using data to improve care."
"We are proud to be recognized by URAC's Leaders in Performance Measurement program. The Pioneer in Performance Measurement Award showcases OptiMed's passion for advancing the pharmacy profession for all patients through continuous quality improvement. Our voluntary measurement helps improve patient care and is a direct reflection of our commitment to reimagine healthcare solutions that deliver unsurpassed value." - Jessica Land, Pharm.D., Quality Manager.
About OptiMed: OptiMed Health Partners, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is an independently owned and operated national healthcare organization. For more than 25 years, OptiMed has leveraged personalized attention to detail to deliver customized solutions that optimize patient outcomes while partnering with other healthcare organizations to usher in a new standard of excellence. To learn more about OptiMed's innovative and personalized care, visit www.optimedhp.com or email info@optimedhp.com.
About URAC: Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in advancing healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC's evidence-based measures and standards are developed through inclusive engagement with a broad range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of health care. For more information, visit www.URAC.org.
