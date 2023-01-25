Kitchen Trends from Architect Diana Melichar

Kitchen designed for living & dining. A kitchen design with a pop of color.

The kitchen has continued to evolve as a personal expression of our lifestyles. Living and working at home, we are re-imagining how we dine-in and entertain.

For years the kitchen was ignored as a design feature of our homes. Now that folks are living and entertaining in them, we are approaching the design of our kitchens like other living spaces.” — Diana Melichar