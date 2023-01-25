Loftness Updates Its Battle Ax™ S Series Mulching Head for Skid Steers, Compact Track Loaders
The S Series now includes a reversible secondary shear bar in the two-stage cutting chamber to always allow a fresh cutting edge.HECTOR, MINNESOTA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loftness has updated its highly successful Battle Ax™ S Series mulching head with new features for enhanced durability and serviceability.
Designed for skid steers and compact track loaders with 28 to 62.9 GPM hydraulic flow and 50 to 150 hydraulic horsepower, the S Series now includes a reversible secondary shear bar in the two-stage cutting chamber to always allow a fresh cutting edge. After all four edges of the shear bar have been exhausted, the bolt-on design allows it to be easily replaced. Previously, the secondary shear bar was welded on the front bumper, and only the primary shear bar was replaceable.
Next, the S Series is available with a replaceable wear liner, which helps protect the drum from excessive wear when working in abrasive conditions. It also has a bolt-in design for easy replacement.
Other design enhancements, such as a new recessed belt cover with welded body reinforcements, have been included in the latest update to protect against damage and ensure long-lasting reliability. The S series comes with a two-year warranty as a testament to the durability of the Battle Ax and for added customer peace of mind.
The Battle Ax has gained popularity in the vegetation management industry for its unique rotor design, which features built-in depth gauges. These depth gauges function similarly to raker teeth on chain saws to prevent the attachment from engaging too much material at one time. This design is more ideal for managing the amount of material being fed into the attachment than ring-style rotors, which many operators find to be overly limiting. The Battle Ax is also known for its ability to thoroughly process material into consistent, well-sized particles because of the Loftness-exclusive two-stage cutting chamber.
Loftness is an employee owned company. It manufactures the VMLogix line of vegetation management equipment, which includes hydraulic oil coolers, the Kwik-Trim compact mechanical tree trimmer, and high-performance mulching heads for a variety of equipment, ranging from excavators, skid steer loaders and up to 375-horsepower prime movers. For more information on Loftness’ complete product line, contact Loftness Specialized Equipment, P.O. Box 337, Hector, MN 55342, call 800-828-7624 (U.S. and Canada) or 320-848-6266 (international), email info@loftness.com, or visit www.loftness.com.
