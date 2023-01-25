Full closure of the H-1 Freeway eastbound, Punahou Street offramp to Kapiolani Interchange

Main, News Posted on Jan 25, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of a full closure of the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction from the Punahou Street offramp (Exit 23) to the Kapiolani Interchange. The closure will occur from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Construction crews will be resurfacing the freeway starting at Punahou Street and ending near University Avenue.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to the Punahou Street offramp (Exit 23), where they may continue south on Punahou Street, turn left onto South King Street, and re-enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway via the South King Street onramp. See below for a map of the detour route.

This project is a continuation of the resurfacing work that started in September, from Kinau Street to Ward Avenue. Motorists should be aware that roadwork is scheduled to occur during the evening of President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, and the full closure is anticipated through early April 2023.

Electronic message boards will be installed notifying motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus have been notified and will not be allowed through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

