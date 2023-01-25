Cyberattacks Spark Demand for Industrial Security Solutions

Manufacturers are fortifying operational technology and vehicle platforms to close down high-risk vulnerabilities, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

Rising threats to vehicles and to industrial operational technology (OT) have led a growing number of enterprises worldwide to invest in advanced technologies and services to better secure their assets, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) III, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ global Manufacturing Security Solutions report finds that cybersecurity has become a high priority for companies in manufacturing, automotive, life sciences and other industries amid recent cyberattacks against manufacturing facilities and connected vehicles. The urgent need to modernize or replace legacy systems, along with a shortage of skilled cybersecurity engineers, is fueling the growth of solution and outsourcing providers.

"Connected systems are vulnerable to a new universe of threats that keeps expanding," said Bob Krohn, partner at ISG. "Companies are quickly building capabilities to secure both operational technology and mobility."

While machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and machine learning have helped industrial firms improve quality, maintenance and machine life, many are now using a complicated mix of legacy OT and connected technologies that is rife with security gaps, ISG says. Often, their current OT security solutions lack visibility into IoT, mobile and wireless assets. Enterprises are looking for easy-to-deploy solutions that can display all assets.

Most companies with OT security challenges are implementing systems for detecting and proactively derailing threats, while some are also deploying tools that use decoys and deception to throw off attackers, the report says. ISG predicts the next wave of OT security solutions will focus on big data. These will collect similar kinds of information from multiple customers, especially manufacturing firms, and create a data lake where machine learning algorithms generate security insights and recommendations.

Worries about mobility security are especially intense in the automotive industry, intensified by the growing number of cyberattacks against cars and the introduction of new regulations that impose requirements for protecting vehicles, ISG says. Major automotive dangers include global navigation satellite system (GNSS) spoofing, which can allow attackers to take control of a vehicle, ship or aircraft, and threats that take advantage of the growing number of sensors around modern vehicles.

To counter these threats, automotive OEMs and suppliers are taking advantage of emerging tools from mobility security providers, including firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS) and software running on microcontrollers and CPUs, the report says.

"Mobility security is top of mind for the auto industry, given the rise in attacks against connected cars," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The new smart vehicle platforms require smart security, and providers are stepping up with new solutions."

The report also examines several other trends affecting industrial and mobility security, including the growing digitalization of oil platforms and refineries and the introduction of dedicated OT security operations centers.

For more insights into the security challenges faced by manufacturing firms, along with advice on how to effectively secure manufacturing IT infrastructure, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ global Manufacturing Security Solutions report evaluates the capabilities of 37 providers across two quadrants: Mobility Security Solutions and OT Security Solutions.

The report names Argus Cyber Security, Armis, Attivo Networks, Claroty, CYMOTIVE, GuardKnox, Industrial Defender, Karamba Security, Nozomi Networks, Regulus Cyber, Sabanci (Radiflow), SCADAfence, SheeldS, Tenable and Upstream Security as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Dellfer and SynSaber are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Armis and SynSaber.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ global Manufacturing Security Solutions report is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) III is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005614/en/