Home Safe Claims Wants Floridians To Get Ahead Of The 2023 Hurricane Season.

Home and Business owners should have a public adjuster on their side, even before having the need for one”FLORIDA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Safe Claims a Florida Public Adjuster is helping residents prepare for the upcoming 2023 hurricane season by offering strategies to protect their homes or businesses before they suffer costly wind, rain, and storm surge damage. Its important have a plan for the hurricane season ahead of time. Make sure to include evacuation plans and methods for communicating with family members or business partners in case of an emergency. This can include having a basic emergency supply kit, as well as a plan for securing important documents, electronics, and other important items. The company believes that with the right preparation and a well-thought-out plan of action, Floridians can get “ahead of the curve” when it comes to hurricane insurance claims.
Home Safe Claims maintains that homeowners should start preparing now by taking stock of their property’s condition, including inspecting for any weakened or damaged sections that could be particularly vulnerable during severe weather. Make sure to secure the structure of the home or business. This includes inspecting windows and doors, trimming trees and branches that could be hazardous during high winds, reinforcing garage doors, installing shutters or storm panels over windows and doors, assessing roof condition and having any necessary repairs done prior to hurricane season, and installing straps or additional clips to ensure roof sheathing is adequately fastened to wall framing. It’s important to routinely make repairs as necessary to ensure that the home is strong enough to withstand strong winds and other elements of a tropical cyclone. Homeowners should also consider securing outdoor furniture and objects such as bicycles or grills, as these items can easily become airborne projectiles during high winds.
Business owners should also take certain precautions before heavy storm season hits. This includes inspecting roofs for any weak spots and ensuring that windows are properly sealed against water infiltration. For those with properties in flood zones, installing a permanent generator or having an emergency version on hand is highly recommended in order to maintain power during long outages resulting from storm surge flooding or downed power lines.
Be prepared for flooding by evaluating the lay of land around a property for potential sources of water entering the structure should flooding occur. Individuals should take measures to keep rain water out (seal foundation cracks), create a barrier around foundation walls (silt fencing), place sandbags in strategic places around the building prior to storms. Elevate large appliances if located on ground floors that are susceptible to flooding, and have materials such as plywood boards on hand as needed to secure doors or windows quickly.
Home Safe Claims recommends that individuals purchase flood insurance that covers both assets inside buildings as well as outside the property for flood damages related to hurricanes. It is also imperative that individuals have their homeowners or business owner’s insurance policies updated prior to storms arriving on the horizon so that any damages received during the hurricane season can be properly taken care of. While taking proactive measures ahead of time may seem like a minor thing compared to the possibility of future natural disasters, it is an essential part of being a responsible homeowner and/or business owner.
Home and Business owners should have a public adjuster on their side, even before having the need for one. It's essential to utilize the guidance of a public adjuster when doing a claim, and make sure to never do it alone. Home Safe Claims has a team of experienced professionals that can provide assistance throughout the entire process, from damage inspection, documentation, insurance claim submissions and negotiations with the insurance companies. With their help, individuals can rest assured that their property will be well taken care of even in the most trying times.
