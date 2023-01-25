Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Wellness Beverage with Added Health Benefits (SDB-1693)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful and refreshing alternative to traditional wellness beverages," said an inventor, from Chula Vista, Calif., "so I invented CANELA. My formula could provide added health benefits like lowering glucose levels."

The invention provides a delicious well-being drink for consumers of all ages. In doing so, it could help lower blood sugar levels. It also could increase energy and it could stimulate the mind and body. The invention features an all-natural formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for the general population, particularly diabetics. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1693, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

