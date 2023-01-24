Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,019 in the last 365 days.

The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further enhancing practical cooperation with Azerbaijan

UZBEKISTAN, January 24 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further enhancing practical cooperation with Azerbaijan

On January 24, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan conveyed to the Leader of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and wishes of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Issues of further developing the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan were considered. The main attention was paid to the implementation of agreements at the highest level.

The parties noted with satisfaction the growth of mutual trade, the implementation of cooperation projects for the production of cars, the creation of cotton-textile and sericulture clusters.

Major projects in the oil and gas and chemical industries are under development. A Joint Investment Fund is being created.

Issues of interaction within the framework of international and regional structures, including the Organization of Turkic States, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Economic Cooperation Organization were discussed.

The schedule of the upcoming meetings and events at the highest level was considered.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further enhancing practical cooperation with Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.