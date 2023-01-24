UZBEKISTAN, January 24 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further enhancing practical cooperation with Azerbaijan

On January 24, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan conveyed to the Leader of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and wishes of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Issues of further developing the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan were considered. The main attention was paid to the implementation of agreements at the highest level.

The parties noted with satisfaction the growth of mutual trade, the implementation of cooperation projects for the production of cars, the creation of cotton-textile and sericulture clusters.

Major projects in the oil and gas and chemical industries are under development. A Joint Investment Fund is being created.

Issues of interaction within the framework of international and regional structures, including the Organization of Turkic States, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Economic Cooperation Organization were discussed.

The schedule of the upcoming meetings and events at the highest level was considered.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan