ALCOHOL IS OUT: SPARKLING BEVERAGES NOW FILL THE FRIDGE

The Great Taste of a Glass of Wine is Now Available in a Hemp-Infused Sparkling Beverage.SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calm Moment, a hemp-infused, all-natural sparkling beverage has officially hit the market, providing the calming effects associated with CBD. The world needs more calm. This is your moment.
Founder, Jamie Rothberg Diaz, realized that her nightly glass of wine left her feeling less-than-her-best. She also began to learn about the health benefits of CBD. She searched to replace her nightly routine and found that CBD-infused drinks—while offering great results—didn’t taste great. With over 15 years experience in brand marketing for the wine industry, Jamie knew she could develop a product line that fit her needs.
“I wanted to hold onto my nightly ritual of enjoying a special drink at the end of the day, but my health needed to be a priority,” said Founder, Jamie Rothberg Diaz. “I wanted to create a great-tasting drink that could help me relax and unwind, without any of the baggage of alcohol. And I knew, from talking to friends, that I wasn’t the only person looking for the same thing.”
Jamie reached out to her brother-in-law, Doug Allan, a seasoned entrepreneur with 17 years’ experience in the beverage industry. Together, along with Calm Moment’s third partner and beverage development guru, Jim White, the team spent over 18 months researching, sourcing, and developing their new line of CBD-infused beverages.
“Our main priority was delivering flavor that is second to none. Our other goal was to offer a sophisticated flavor profile for an adult palate. There are layers of flavor that surprise and delight the palate, not unlike layers of complexity in a glass of wine or a well-made cocktail. We wanted to make drinks that were both craveable and intriguing,” said co-founder Doug Allan. “We have absolutely accomplished both goals.”
Calm Moment beverages are all-natural, preservative-free, gluten-free, THC-free, GMO-free, vegan, have no excessive sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and are made in the USA. Beverages are available in the following flavors: Pink Grapefruit, Black Currant, Pear Lime, and Strawberry Rose.
Cans may be purchased individually for $5.00 or in bundled options starting at $20.00.
