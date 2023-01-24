Submit Release
The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Iran

On January 24, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in Uzbekistan as part of the program of the meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, to the President of Uzbekistan.

It was emphasized that the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Iran to Uzbekistan in September last year laid a solid foundation for further development of multifaceted cooperation between the two states.

The Leader of Uzbekistan noted with satisfaction the intensification of contacts, the progressive growth of mutual trade and strengthening of cooperation between leading enterprises.

The main attention was paid to promoting cooperation in transport and logistics, in particular, the effective use of the ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas.

The schedule of the upcoming events was also considered. Views were exchanged on current international issues.

Source: UzA

