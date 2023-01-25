84 more workers depart for Australia under Labour Mobility Scheme.

A total of 84 people completed their Pre-Departure Briefing last week as the number of workers recruited under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme continues to increase.

The 84 will be contracted under the Regional Workforce Management (RWM) to various workstations around Queensland, Australia. RWM is one of the larger Australian Approved Employers (AE) currently recruiting workers from the Solomon Islands in large numbers.

The workers consist of 76 males and 8 females.

The Pre-Departure Briefing is an opportunity for these workers to be informed on living and working in Australia as well as the culture of their host country.

In addressing the workers, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Colin Beck reminded them to be good Ambassadors of the country when they are in Australia.

Mr. Beck also spoke of our ‘here to work’ brand, a trademark for Solomon Island workers who are known to be hardworking, reliable, honest, trustworthy and courteous.

Australian High Commissioner, Dr Lachlan Strahan also spoke on the importance of making use of the opportunity given to be employed in Australia, urging them to utilise it to uplift their livelihood, that of their community and country.

Director of Trade within MFAET, George Tuti spoke of the need for these workers to have goals before they embark on their employment journey.

The Pre departure Briefing is an important two days even in the Recruitment process for the PALM scheme.

Australian High Commissioner, Dr Lachlan Strahan and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Colin Beck with local workers who will be working around Queensland.