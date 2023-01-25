DCGA’s FOCUS FOR 2023, DELIVER ON TWO MAJOR EVENTS

GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION UNIT

Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement’s (DCGA) key policy priorities for 2023 is hosting the 17th Pacific Games 2023 and the preparation of the National General Election.

This is according to the 2023 Budget Strategy and Operational Rules outlined by Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT) for accountable officers in government ministries.

MOFT stated that besides these two important events, government is committed to its other legacy projects including major roads and airport infrastructures, seaport, telecommunication, and the new comprehensive health care center. These projects will yield long term benefits for Solomon Islanders.

The statement added that government recognizes that the productive and resources sector are the key enablers of economic growth, however, attention will be given to projects that can be completed within a financial year, and can yield higher economic returns in the short to long term.

The theme for this year’s national budget is “Together, Moving Solomon Islands Forward”, and it prioritizes investing in transformational projects.

The budget is a “Recovery and transformational budget” of the government underlining the fact that government will continue to deliver on its policies after the adverse effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic since 2020 and the civil unrest of November 2021.

The budget’s framework covers two main policies of the government namely investing in transformational projects to boost our economy and maintain economic growth and empowering our people to promote national unity.

The DCGA government has ruled under very trying times and circumstances. Despite of the challenges, the government continues to deliver in the areas of infrastructure development.