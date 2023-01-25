Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,939 in the last 365 days.

DCGA’s FOCUS FOR 2023, DELIVER ON TWO MAJOR EVENTS

GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION UNIT

Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement’s (DCGA) key policy priorities for 2023 is hosting the 17th Pacific Games 2023 and the preparation of the National General Election.

This is according to the 2023 Budget Strategy and Operational Rules outlined by Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT) for accountable officers in government ministries.

MOFT stated that besides these two important events, government is committed to its other legacy projects including major roads and airport infrastructures, seaport, telecommunication, and the new comprehensive health care center. These projects will yield long term benefits for Solomon Islanders.

The statement added that government recognizes that the productive and resources sector are the key enablers of economic growth, however, attention will be given to projects that can be completed within a financial year, and can yield higher economic returns in the short to long term.

The theme for this year’s national budget is “Together, Moving Solomon Islands Forward”, and it prioritizes investing in transformational projects.

The budget is a “Recovery and transformational budget” of the government underlining the fact that government will continue to deliver on its policies after the adverse effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic since 2020 and the civil unrest of November 2021.

The budget’s framework covers two main policies of the government namely investing in transformational projects to boost our economy and maintain economic growth and empowering our people to promote national unity.

The DCGA government has ruled under very trying times and circumstances. Despite of the challenges, the government continues to deliver in the areas of infrastructure development.

You just read:

DCGA’s FOCUS FOR 2023, DELIVER ON TWO MAJOR EVENTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.