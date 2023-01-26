Bryman Counseling Associates Now Has Clinicians in all 50 US States
Practice Expands with Licensed Clinicians located all across the United States
No matter where a client is located they know they can always rely on BCA to provide a mental health professional they can trust.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryman Counseling Associates [BCA], experts in infertility-based mental health services, announces an expansion of their practice, adding licensed clinicians in all 50 US states. Only a year after their official launch, BCA continues to fulfill their mission by creating a seamless platform and an accessible way for patients to be evaluated by infertility mental health experts all across the nation.
With more than 25 years of experience in the reproductive health industry, “The fertility industry continues to grow leading to an increase in the demand for mental health services, yet there appeared to be a shortage of trained clinicians in many locations,” says Andrea Bryman, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Founder of BCA. “To combat this increasing problem, I wanted to create a national team that would provide a uniform method of evaluating and reporting consistent with the same level of expertise and detail that our clients have come to expect from us. No matter where a client is located they know they can always rely on BCA to provide a mental health professional they can trust.”
Features and benefits of our expanded team include:
•Infertility-focused mental health professionals licensed in all 50 US states
•All BCA clinicians are trained, mentored, and supervised to the highest industry standards and are members of the American Society for Reproductive •Medicine and the Society for Ethics for Egg Donation and Surrogacy.
•Every report is reviewed by a second trained clinician after the session is completed, ensuring all patients are thoroughly assessed.
•BCA’s assessments and consultations are offered in seven different languages - English, Spanish, Mandarin, Hebrew, Urdu, Hindu, and Punjabi - to allow for maximum accessibility for both our patients and providers.
For more information on Bryman Counseling Associates and to book an evaluation or consultation, visit www.brymancounseling.com.
About Bryman Counseling Associates: Bryman Counseling Associates is a team of licensed clinicians who provide comprehensive mental health assessments, counseling sessions, and consultations to egg and sperm donors, gestational and traditional carriers, and prospective parents worldwide. Our goal is to assure that all parties are well-informed and prepared to move forward in their family-building journey.
