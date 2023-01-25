Mercier Orchards Celebrates 80th Anniversary

Mercier Orchards Aerial

Mercier Orchards would like to invite everyone to participate in all of the activities they have planned for their 80th Anniversary Celebration.

BLUE RIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercier Orchards is a family & veteran-owned and operated apple orchard in its 4th generation. Founded in 1943 by Bill & Adele Mercier, the business is now celebrating 80 years of fruitful harvest.In the spirit of celebration, Mercier Orchards would like to invite everyone to participate in all of the activities they have planned for this year.Mercier Orchards will be hosting their annual Customer Appreciation Day on February 25, 2023, from 10 AM - 3 PM. The event is free and will take place on their farm at 8660 Blue Ridge Dr, Blue Ridge, GA 30513. They will have free blueberry plants, door prizes, live music, free tractor rides, and more.Apple Blossom Tours will begin around April of 2023, or whenever nature decides to have the blossoms bloom. Families board tractors for a trip through the flowering fields. The fields sit on 300 acres of land, filled with idyllic scenery sure to take your breath away.Throughout the year Mercier Orchards hosts a variety of U-Pick events , where guests are taken into the orchard to pick their own fruit. Fruits vary by season, beginning with strawberries and blueberries in spring, followed by blackberries in the summer, and of course apples in the fall.While they are famous for their fried apple pies, they serve many different bakery items, such as apple cider donuts, apple fritters, whole pies, and apple cinnamon bread. The Bakery, Market Cafe, Market Store, and Farm Winery are all open year-round, which makes Mercier Orchards an excellent choice for a day trip in Blue Ridge, Georgia any time of the year.

