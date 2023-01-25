Submit Release
All-in-one Content Creation Platform Visme is the Authoring Tool Instructional Designers Have Been Waiting For

A significantly more engaging experience to our population of learners.”
— Andrew Bunting of Arvato
ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All-in-one visual content creation platform, Visme, has launched new Learning Management System (LMS) export capabilities, enabling instructional designers and training content creators to easily upload learning materials made in Visme to their LMS platforms.

Users can now download learning content created in Visme in SCORM, xAPI, and HTML5 formats and easily upload projects to their respective LMS. With this feature release, Visme doubled down on its pursuit to not only offer a design tool, but an entire content creation, collaboration, and sharing platform that seamlessly integrates with a variety of outside tools.

Visme’s platform represents the “sweet spot” between simpler, old-school authoring tools and the overly complex, allowing users to create incredible, dynamic content with ease. What sets Visme apart from other tools in this space is the thousands of professionally designed templates and millions of stock assets, as well as the capability to collaborate in real-time, allowing instructional designers to build everything they need from ideation to export - all in one place. Visme’s suite of app integrations and no-code interactive features also allows for the creation of more engaging projects, presentations, and training materials in less time.

“Our team was lucky to get an early preview of this game-changing feature, which supports the export of the rich interactive content from VISME into SCORM file format, and with a few clicks have it import directly into our Learning Management System (LMS) ready to deliver a significantly more engaging experience to our population of learners,” Visme customer Andrew Bunting of Arvato said of the feature.

Visme allows learning content creators to add audio, video, GIFs, interactivity, animations, and other visuals to their projects, preserving it all in LMS-compatible formats. Projects can also be shared via a permission-based URL, complete with backend tracking and analytics. Visme’s advanced design features are suitable for all - no coding or design experience necessary. The platform also features a digital whiteboard tool that allows for live brainstorming with colleagues, streamlining the creation process for everyone.

SCORM and xAPI export is currently available to Visme enterprise-level customers upon request for an added cost. To learn more about the feature, check it out here.

