Organic Advisory Council Nominations due February 19​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 25, 2023

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov



Download PDF



MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council (OAC) until February 19, 2023. Seats are available in each of the following categories: non-profit organization, organic business, and at-large. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.

Nomination forms and more information are available on DATCP's website. DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski will appoint new members to the council this summer, and new members are expected to start their term at the October 2023 OAC meeting.

Completed nomination forms and questions should be sent to DATCP organic programs specialist Andrew Bernhardt, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 or emailed to andrew.bernhardt@wisconsin.gov.

About the Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council

The Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council brings together public and private resources to promote Wisconsin's national leadership position in organic agriculture. By advising the DATCP Secretary and other organizations and agencies on critical organic issues, the council supports organic production, processing, and purchasing opportunities for Wisconsin farmers, processors, and consumers.

The 12-member Organic Advisory Council represents Wisconsin's organic industry and consists of:

Three certified organic farmers, preferably reflecting several farm types (dairy, vegetable, etc.).

Three representatives from the organic business sector.

One representative of organic consumers.​



One representative of a private, non-profit, educational organization involved in organic agriculture.

One representative of the certification industry.

Three at-large members.



###



Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​