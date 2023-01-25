Inteligems®, a leader in conversation intelligence technology appoints Prof. Simon King as its Chief Scientific Advisor

We are honored to have Professor Simon King join us. His knowledge in speech technology will help us leverage our state-of-the-art models to prove our superior value to customers and investors” — Geof Baker, CEO - Inteligems®

LAS VEGAS, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas based Speech Technology start-up - Inteligems® appoints Simon King, Professor of Speech Processing and the Director of the Centre for Speech Technology Research at the University of Edinburgh, as its Chief Scientific Advisor.

Professor King is an eminent authority in artificial intelligence (AI) with primary focus on natural language processing. He has published extensive research in machine learning, statistical modeling and deep learning.

"I am thrilled to join Inteligems® and contribute my expertise to further their progression in conversation intelligence. This is an exciting time for the industry and I look forward to working with the team to shape the company's AI R&D and bring cutting-edge speech technology to the market," said Professor King.

Professor King will provide invaluable guidance to Inteligems® as it continues to develop Versational® - its conversation intelligence platform. His proficiency in speech synthesis, automatic speech recognition and signal processing will be instrumental in shaping the company's AI strategy and driving its growth in this rapidly evolving field.

"We are honored to have Professor Simon King join us. His knowledge in speech technology and its commercialization will help us leverage our state-of-the-art models to prove our superior value to customers and investors, said Geof Baker, CEO of Inteligems®.”

“Having worked with Simon before, I am certain that his advice will be an invaluable asset to us. His knowledge in speech synthesis, particularly in prosody detection and its classification will be vital for product innovation and solving business problems for Versational’s customers,” stated Sanjay Rakshit, CTO & CPO of Inteligems®.

Inteligems® is a leading provider of conversation intelligence technology, which uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of sales, product marketing and project management. Their product, Versational® is the first AI-based solution that discovers what people value through conversation and makes it actionable.

The company is committed to developing groundbreaking technology that enhances customer interactions while helping businesses improve their bottom line. For more information, please visit: www.versational.ai