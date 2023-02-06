"Octave Unveils New Version 1.2 of Popular Terp Timer at Upcoming Champs Show Feb 8th-11th 2023, in Las Vegas"

New 1.2 Terp Timer from Octave Octave Terp Timer in the Wild New Octave Terp Timer 1.2 Octave Terp Timer 1.2 makes the perfect gift for the Dabbers

"Octave Unveils New Version 1.2 of Popular Terp Timer at Upcoming Champs Show 2023: Improved functionality, user experience and precise temperature control"

"Elevate your dabbing experience with Octave's new version 1.2 of the Terp Timer - precise temperature control, improved functionality and user experience" #OctaveTerpTimer #ChampsShow2023” — CEO of Octave

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based technology company, Octave, is set to unveil the latest version of its widely popular Terp Timer at the upcoming Champs Show, taking place from February 8th to 11th, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The new version, 1.2, includes a host of upgrades that aim to improve the device's functionality and user experience. Some of the new features include a color-changing screen for easy temperature monitoring, an embossed magnetic base for added stability during use, and an improved user interface for more precise temperature control.

The Octave Terp Timer is a device that helps users achieve the perfect temperature for their dabs. It includes a wireless thermometer that measures the temperature of the banger, and emits a beep when the pre-set target temperature is reached. This ensures that dabs are never under or overheated, resulting in a consistent and enjoyable experience. The device works by using a laser-guided temperature reader to measure the exact temperature of the banger and has three buttons for adjusting the preset temperature target, a LED color-changing screen, a powerful 1000mah lithium-ion battery that can hold a charge for over a month, and a sleek, upright design. It's 3.5 inches tall and weighs about 300 mg and has a 45-second run time per dab.

The Terp Timer is an essential tool for anyone looking to take their concentrate experience to the next level. With the ability to set the desired temperature and an alert system that informs the user when that temperature is reached, the Terp Timer eliminates the need for guesswork. And with a battery life of 2-3 months per charge and a 10-year warranty, users can have peace of mind that the device will be a reliable companion for years to come. Be sure to visit Octave's sales team at booth #8175 at the Champs Winter 2023 Show to check out the latest version of the Terp Timer and see how it can enhance your dabbing experience.



Octave

@octave_hightech

Sales Contact: Jared Lavitt

VP of Business Development

Email: jared@vapecartridges.com

https://octavehightech.com/

Octave Terp Timer